Join the Irish Examiner for livestream coverage of Munster senior cup schools rugby semis and finals
As Munster rugby’s premier schools competitions get down to the semi-final stage, exclusive coverage of the final-four action.subscribers can enjoy
First up in the Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup, Bandon Grammar School take on competition heavyweights St Munchin’s at Virgin Media Park on Wednesday, Feb 25 (kick off 12.45pm).
Bandon claimed their place in the final four with a win over Castletroy College in the quarter-finals, giving the West Cork side are seeking a first appearance in the showpiece event just a year after winning their breakthrough Junior Cup.
The following day, Thursday, February 26, we’ll be treated to the latest renewal of the Presentation College, Cork and Christian Brothers, Cork rivalry.
Reigning champions CBC secured yet another meeting with their crosstown rivals, Pres, after knocking out Crescent CC out of the competition for the fourth year running, in a thrilling encounter at Thomond Park.
Lead commentator Darragh Frawley will call the action, alongside Munster and Ireland icon Donal Lenihan, and we’ll have input from the respective camps before and after the action.
And, whoever books their spot in the competition decider,subscribers will also enjoy coverage of the showpiece.
As well as all that, we’ll also have live coverage of the semi-final in the girls' competition, with commentary from Ger McCarthy.
Sacred Heart, Clonakilty are waiting in the final where they'll face either Coláiste Pobail, Bantry or Ursaline, Thurles who face off on March 4 at 12pm at Lansdowne.
Be match ready and subscribe now to make sure you witness all the action.