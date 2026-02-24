Man Utd’s Benjamin Sesko not worried about lack of starts under Michael Carrick

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko insisted he was not thinking about his lack of game time under head coach Michael Carrick as he needed to feel pressure in order to improve.

The pressure now appears to be on Carrick to start the Slovenia international after he came off the bench to great effect for the third time in four matches by scoring the only goal in Monday’s Premier League victory at Everton.

His three goals as substitute have earned United seven points from a possible nine, with his stoppage-time equaliser at West Ham a fortnight ago maintaining Carrick’s unbeaten start to his reign after taking over from the sacked Ruben Amorim.

Sesko has yet to start in Carrick’s six matches but his contribution has arguably been more significant than any other player in that period as United have moved into fourth place, just three points behind Aston Villa, with Champions League qualification looking all the more likely.

After the game Carrick praised the striker’s attitude and Sesko himself claimed he was just happy to help the side and was not badgering his boss about a place in the team.

“We are talking, of course, but he believes in me, everyone believes in me, they are getting me ready to start as soon as possible,” the 22-year-old said.

“It’s more about me showing up when it’s important, no matter how many minutes I’m getting, and focusing on delivering and trying to help the team secure the wins.

“I’m not even thinking about ‘I have to start, I have to start’. If I get five minutes, I’m going to use them. For me it’s just about trying to enjoy and delivering for the team.

Sesko has yet to start a match under head coach Michael Carrick (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The pressure is something that, if I want to be a good player, it’s something that I have to have.

“It’s something that has (to be there) if you want to play at the highest level and it’s about accepting it and not really caring about it.”

After just two goals in his first 17 matches following his £66million summer move from RB Leipzig, Sesko has finally found form with six goals in his last seven games.

He puts that down to connections he has built up with fellow new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who combined for his goal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“We are understanding each other,” he added. “There is a lot on the training field where we are working a lot.

“Bryan made a pass because he saw that I was running, he saw that I wanted that ball. That’s what it’s about to have such quality in the team.”

Sesko dismissed reports he had turned to former United striker Dimitar Berbatov to help his finishing, instead crediting coaching staff with Carrick’s assistant Travis Binnion in particular.

“I have heard the rumours but I didn’t have any conversation (with Berbatov),” he said. “I would like to, definitely, it would be really nice – but I didn’t.

“Coaching staff are doing individual work each day which is really helping me to focus on these kind of moments and I’m really happy that I can work with (Travis) because he’s helped me a lot.

“Always after training it’s work in the box, on the edge of the box, short contacts because in the Premier League you don’t have time. This is where it’s really helping me and not just me but also the other players.”