Mechanics of 'concealed' Michael Noonan deal left Stephen Bradley 'shocked'

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says he was shocked to discover an internal agreement about Michael Noonan’s future which came to light in August.

Last weekend’s Sunday Times, followed by confirmation by the club, confirmed that the teenager’s family lodged a complaint with the English FA about the player’s agent.

Rovers insist that although they are not under investigation, they are assisting Fifa after discovering “two agency agreements” within the club.

These relate to Noonan and another unnamed young player.

Read More Michael Noonan saga centres on third-party cut of potential transfer fee

Noonan, who last year became the youngest scorer in both the Conference League and for Ireland’s U21s, doesn’t turn 18 until July 31.

He was in the news recently when Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim thought they’d secured a deal approaching deadline day on an agreed transfer fee of €1.8m but the player ultimately decided against moving to Germany.

It’s understood that Rovers contacted Fifa after uncovering an agreement whereby a portion of any transfer fee would be paid to a third party.

After Noonan led the line for Rovers in Monday’s 1-1 draw against Dundalk, Bradley was eager to stress the timeline on who within the club knew what about the particulars.

The fact Fifa are still delving into the matter prevented the Rovers manager from elaborating on details but his anger was evident.

He is adamant that key personnel at the club, such as independent chairman Ciarán Medlar, and now ex-sporting director Stephen McPhail, were kept in the dark about a potential arrangement.

“Not much shocks you in life, especially after what I've been through and in football, but this shocked me,” said Bradley whose young son Josh was cleared of cancer after three protracted years of treatment.

“I have to be mindful of what I say because it's still ongoing but things were concealed from the board, concealed from our chairman Ciarán Medlar, concealed from myself and Stephen McPhail at the time, and concealed, more importantly, from Michael and his family.”

Bradley, whose team won their fifth title in six years last November, believes the controversy will rumble on – because it must.

“Once we found out, it was very clear what the action had to be,” he continued.

“It's our responsibility at this club to protect our people and our football club.

“Ciarán (Medlar) was mentioned in the story quite a few times and Ciarán's a man beyond reproach. He's an incredibly honest man.

“And it won't be the end of it, obviously. It's ongoing and it shouldn't be because what's happened is completely wrong and unacceptable. This can’t ever happen again.”