England v Scotland player ratings: Once un-droppable Harry Kane subbed again

ENGLAND 4-3-3

Jordan Pickford 7: He gets some stick in the English media but the Everton man’s distribution was good as always and he made several fine saves. He was commanding at corners too.

Reece James 5: The Chelsea man was not at his best, allowing Tierney and Robertson to get past him too often and being wasteful in possession. But he did clear one off the line.

John Stones 6: Strong on the ball, of course, but the Manchester City man still goes missing in defence sometimes, which makes England look wobbly. Hit the post with a thumping header.

Tyrone Mings 7: Chosen ahead of fit-again Harry Maguire, the Villa man didn’t do too much wrong and was probably England’s best defender, winning the duel with Dykes.

Luke Shaw 5: A real left back this time after Kieran Trippier played against Croatia, but Shaw failed to get forward often enough to make a real impact on the game and was disappointing.

Kalvin Phillips 6: Man of the match against Croatia but this time, playing deeper, his drive and energy was more than matched by Scotland and he struggled to have the same impact.

Declan Rice 6: A steady, rather than spectacular, performance, which rather summed England up for long periods. There wasn’t a lot of forward drive from the West Ham man.

Mason Mount 7: Missed an early chance set up by Sterling but was always willing to take the ball and run at the Scottish defence, even from deep. Forced a fine save from Marshall too.

Phil Foden 7: Sported a Gazza throwback hairstyle and produced skill his predecessor would have been proud of. He also covered the entire pitch and was probably England’s best player, but still subbed.

Harry Kane 5: Subbed for the second game in a row — so, will he start the next one? England’s talisman, once un-droppable, looks unfit and out of sorts. He played way too deep to be a threat.

Raheem Sterling 6: He frustrated with poor touches at vital times but was still the man who looked most likely to create something when he ran at defenders.

Substitutes used:

Jack Grealish (63 minutes) 5: Received the biggest cheer of the night when he came on but didn’t make an impact.

Marcus Rashford (74 minutes) 5: Came on for Kane and couldn’t impose himself on Scotland’s defence.

SCOTLAND 3-5-2

David Marshall 6: The hero of the play-offs made a fine save to keep out Mount but had surprisingly little to do despite England’s possession stats. Scotland will be happy with that.

Grant Hanley 8: In the centre of Scotland’s defence, he had little problem keeping Kane quiet in what was an accomplished performance from the Norwich City man.

Scott McTominay 7: Playing on the right of a back three, instead of midfield as he does for Manchester United, he provided energy and solidity. A disciplined performance.

Kieran Tierney 8: On the left of a back three but still got forward, and sometimes drifted into the centre. He almost claimed an assist in the first half. He defended and attacked with quality.

Stephen O’Donnell 7: The right wing-back came close to scoring in the first half with a first-time effort that was well saved, and he defended diligently against a tricky opponent in Sterling. Showed real tenacity.

Billy Gilmour 9: A wee ball of energy and technique, the Chelsea youngster, only 20, more than matched England’s illustrious midfield and had an outstanding game. Subbed, but still man of the match.

Callum McGregor 7: An essential part of a Scottish midfield which worked incredibly hard in defence and fizzed in attack. He showed good technique and a willingness to find space.

John McGinn 7: Persistent fouls earned him an early yellow but the Aston Villa man worked so hard and was a vital cog linking midfield and attack. His quality was vital for the Scots.

Andy Robertson 7: Playing higher up the pitch than he does for Liverpool, his left-footed distribution was key when Scotland attacked and his experience vital in the final stages.

Che Adams 7: The Southampton McAdams missed a clear-cut early chance but dropped off cleverly to find space and caused England problems when he did. He’s certainly been an important call-up.

Lydon Dykes 6: Headed wide from close range when he could have scored and saw another effort cleared off the line, but was well marshalled by Tyrone Mings overall. Still played a vital role in earning a point.

Substitutes:

Stuart Armstrong (76 minutes) 6: On for the hard-working Gilmour to add extra energy when needed.

Kevin Nisbet (85 minutes) 5: On for Adams to bring fresh legs in the final minutes.