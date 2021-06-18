Focused Harry Kane keeping eyes on the prize ahead of clash with Scotland

Harry Kane insists is fully focused on being "part of something special" with England amid speculation surrounding his Tottenham future.

The Three Lions captain is keen to leave Spurs in pursuit of success, but more pressing is his desire to get his hands on some silverware with his country this summer as they aim for Euro 2020 glory.

Kane, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, wants domestic glory, but says winning for England has always been the number-one target.

"I think winning with England has always been a dream, always been an ultimate goal," he said ahead of tonight's Group D clash with Scotland.

"I think whenever you put on this shirt, the aim is to win and obviously we've not won a major trophy for a long, long time.

"We all have that opportunity to be part of something special and I'm relishing that challenge, I love to take that challenge on.

"Of course, there's a lot of hard work and major tournaments aren't easy to win.

"But to have that opportunity now is exciting for me and of course, like me and all the rest of the players, we want to make our country proud, make each other proud, make our friends and family proud.

"Wearing that shirt does that and obviously to win a major tournament would do that as well, so I'll be doing everything and I know everyone else will be doing everything to try and make that happen."

As much as Kane may want fresh surroundings next season, he may well remain at Spurs, who have him under contract for another three years and are likely to command a fee north of £150m.

Given the way their managerial search is panning out - with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca dumped at the last minute and attention now turning to Gennaro Gattuso - they are not going to be challenging for the major honours next season, so winning the European Championships this summer or the World Cup in 18 months may seem his best chance of claiming silverware.

"Well, I think we've got a great opportunity to do it," he said. "Obviously, there's not as many major tournaments as there is competitions for your club, so statistically I'm not too sure how that will add up.

"But, for me, we've got a great team, we're in a good place.

"We're still working hard, we've still got room for improvement but, for me, I'm excited for what's to come."

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Harry Maguire will be involved against oldest rivals Scotland and could even start as England look to wrap up early progress to the Euro 2020 knockout phase.

Maguire's availability for the Euros has been a major talking point since sustaining a high ankle sprain on May 9, ruling him out of the rest of Manchester United's campaign.

Southgate said his return to fitness would be a "bonus" after selecting him in his 26-man squad, yet the centre-back has made such impressive strides that he is back available to face Scotland.

"Yeah, Harry will be involved tomorrow," the England manager said.

"The decision we've got to make is whether he's ready to start but we've been really pleased with his progress.

"He's trained with the team for four or five days now and had no reaction.

"Of course, each session that he's involved with he gets more confident and I think he's on a really good path, so of course we want everybody available.

"It causes difficult decisions but at the moment, this morning, on this training pitch we had 26 players training and that's a great situation for us to be in."

England head into Friday's encounter knowing they will be through to the last 16 if they beat Scotland and would be confirmed in the top two should they win and Croatia fail to beat the Czechs earlier in the day.

Thousands of Scottish fans have descended on London as anticipation builds ahead of just the second ever major tournament meeting of international football's oldest rivals.

Southgate started in the other as Paul Gascoigne's stunner wrapped up a 2-0 Wembley group win at Euro 96 - a "fantastic occasion" that sparked wild celebrations that the England boss would love to repeat.

"For me it's always about creating those moments for our fans," the former defender said. "There's two parts of it as a manager.

"One is to get the best out of the players and help them to achieve the maximum level possible and the other is to give the fans a day that they are celebrating and enjoy and they go home happy.

"There's not really a lot else that's important. We know what it would mean for our supporters to go home with a win tomorrow night.

"We know that would help to build more excitement and anticipation for the games that follow. That's absolutely high on our priority list."