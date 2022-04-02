world
Qatar to scrap mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of World Cup
In September, World Cup organisers had said fans must display a negative Covid-19 test when they arrived in the country
QATAR WORLD CUP
The countdown is on. Welcome to your home for all the latest news, views and analysis related to the Qatar World Cup.
world
world
world
Sat, 02 Apr, 2022
Wed, 30 Mar, 2022
Wed, 30 Mar, 2022
Tue, 29 Mar, 2022
Fri, 25 Mar, 2022
Tue, 11 Jan, 2022
Tue, 04 Jan, 2022
Mon, 03 Jan, 2022
Sun, 02 Jan, 2022
Sun, 02 Jan, 2022
Sat, 01 Jan, 2022
Sat, 01 Jan, 2022
Fri, 31 Dec, 2021
Wed, 22 Dec, 2021
Tue, 21 Dec, 2021
Mon, 20 Dec, 2021
Mon, 20 Dec, 2021
Wed, 24 Nov, 2021
Thu, 18 Nov, 2021
Wed, 17 Nov, 2021
Wed, 17 Nov, 2021
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021