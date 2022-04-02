QATAR WORLD CUP

The countdown is on. Welcome to your home for all the latest news, views and analysis related to the Qatar World Cup.

Irish Examiner view: The road to Doha and beyond
World Cup draw last night answered most of our questions — but many remain

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022

England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium
'What have we become?' - England stars join Gareth Southgate to slam fans over Harry Maguire boos
Under-fire Manchester United captain Maguire was greeted by a smattering of boos at Wembley as England beat Ivory Coast 3-0

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022

FBL-WC-2022-CAF-QUALIFIERS-ALG-CMR-FANS
Africa World Cup qualifiers round-up: Algeria 'collapse' on night of high drama
The continent's line-up in Qatar will have a familiar look about it.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022

Portugal qualify for the World Cup as North Macedonia's fairytale ends
Two goals from Bruno Fernandes meant there would be no repeat of North Macedonia's shock win over Italy - and mean Cristiano Ronaldo will get a final shot at the biggest prize of all

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022

Italy North Macedonia WCup 2022 Soccer
What now for Italy after catastrophe of missing second World Cup in a row?
Though manager Roberto Mancini took blame for defeat by North Macedonia, there are emerging talents to build on

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022

A view of the Aviva Stadium being changed 11/11/2021
'Nothing has been discussed': No Uefa plans for 32-country Euro 2028
Uefa has told the Irish Examiner that Euro 2028 remains a 24-team tournament, and “nothing has been discussed” about increasing it to a 32-nation finals.

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022

Christmas Package 2021
Christian Eriksen aiming for World Cup as he plots return to football
Eriksen’s world was turned upside down in June when he suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022

Clarinbridge v St Thomas' - Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final
Enda McEvoy: In this bleakest, most frustrating of winters everything is possible
What casket of delights awaits in 2022 is a question to be answered in the general rather than in the personal because nobody ever gets everything they want from the sporting year. Nobody ever gets even the half of it

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022

Previews Ahead of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar 2022: Full steam ahead for a winter World Cup like no other
The world awaits. Literally. The 2022 FIFA World Cup — just before next Christmas — will be like no other with a money-no-object host desperate to reshape the world view of its opulence and oppression

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022

Roy Keane trains alone 22/5/2002 DIGITAL
Tommy Martin: It’s 20 years since you-know-what but does Saipan still matter?
How many column inches will be afforded to a two-decade-old row between the recently sacked manager of Cardiff City and a famously irascible TV pundit?

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022

General Views Around Qatar During The FIFA Arab Cup 2021
Ten things to amaze at World Cup 2022: The technology introduced for Qatar showpiece
How the Gulf nation is preparation to host the showpiece event

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022

Irish Examiner view: Let's put our best feet forward into 2022
After the last few years, it's small wonder we'd look back and take stock. But it's vital that we also stay focused on our shared future

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022

Katie Taylor makes her way to the ring before the bout 14/11/2020
Pencil them in: Five sporting events to mark in the diary for 2022
The sporting calendar doesn’t take long to gather pace. Soon fans thoughts will turn to flights and access to the big-ticket events. Simon Lewis selects five mega shows in 2022

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021

Gianni Infantino File Photo
John Fallon: FAI will eye push for biennial World Cup
In a barren year for Irish football in terms of senior tournaments, their biggest “meaningful” game of 2022 might be played out off the pitch

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021

Survey shows Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor are Ireland's favourite sporting heroes
Soccer is back on top as Ireland’s favourite sport, sharing top spot with Gaelic Games

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021

England v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly
FAI seeking May friendly opposition for Ireland
England and Germany being drawn together in the Nations League creates a potential opening for England to visit Dublin

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021

Gianni Infantino file photo
Gianni Infantino thinks there is already majority support for biennial World Cup
The leaders of 207 national federations were told on Monday that switching to World Cups every two years would increase revenues by 4.4 billion US dollars across a four-year cycle

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021

Arsenal v CSKA Moscow - UEFA Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Emirates Stadium
FIFA ponders calendar rethink after federations raise financial concerns
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is leading a consultation on the future of the international match calendar in men’s football, which includes the hugely controversial proposal to hold biennial World Cups

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021

Stephen Kenny speaks to the media 13/11/2021
FAI board may opt to give Stephen Kenny short contract extension
Traditionally, the FAI awards contracts from one campaign to another but were unable to in this case due to a legacy of the previous regime

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021

Packie Bonner parries questions on Stephen Kenny's future
Bonner displayed the diplomatic prowess of a minister when asked to judge the World Cup campaign Kenny has just completed, finishing third behind Serbia and Portugal

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021

Stephen Kenny 4/11/2021
John Fallon: The world according to Stephen Kenny
Kenny came into the job in April 2020 bound by a twin mantra of revolutionising the style of play and delivering success

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021

Republic of Ireland U21's Press Conference
JJ Kayode: Chiedozie Ogbene inspiring the next generation of Ireland internationals
Should JJ Kayode continue his progress at club level he could become the first African-born player — after Chiedozie Ogbene — to represent Ireland

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021

Northern Ireland v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group C - Windsor Park
Italy slip into World Cup qualifying play-offs after draw at brilliant Northern Ireland
European champions Italy must go into the World Cup qualifying play-offs after being held to a goalless draw by brilliant Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021

Eddie O’Sullivan joins fans for a selfie at the end of the game 13/11/2021
Ireland's games against New Zealand and Portugal top bumper week of TV viewing figures
Sell-out crowds at the Aviva Stadium for Portugal on Thursday and the All Blacks on Saturday were matched by almost identical high viewing figures for both

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Stade de Luxembourg
Stephen Kenny: Luxembourg boss ‘denigrated all the great players who played for Ireland’
Home boss Holtz accused Kenny’s staff of unsporting behaviour after the final whistle, saying they had “played the big guys”

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021

