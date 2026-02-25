Rockwell pip Pres in Junior Cup thriller while Bandon survive late scare against Crescent

Jonty Purcell kept his cool to kick Rockwell ahead five minutes from time and knock Presentation Brothers Cork out of the Munster Schools Junior Cup at the quarter-final stage.

In a thrilling clash in Fethard, Purcell kicked three conversions and a penalty as the Tipperary school held onto Pres coattails for the guts of the hour before kicking for home at just the right time.

It was all Pres early, and Harry Whelan and Luke Porion set up Noah White to run in the opening try which David Collins converted.

Collins then added a penalty after sustained pressure to make it 10-0. Rockwell got off the mark on the quarter-hour when James Julian got over from close range, with Purcell adding his first extras.

Pres stretched the lead again with a penalty try when Rockwell pulled down a maul. But despite being a player down to a sin-binning, Rockwell responded bravely and got over again from close range on 24 minutes, Julian again credited with the finish.

Rockwell's Michael O’Mahony celebrates after David McCarthy scores a try ©INPHO/Nick Elliott

When Pres responded swiftly through Fionn Naughton in the corner, you felt Rockwell resistance might be broken. 22-14 at the break.

Not in the slightest. Rockwell's Ethan Kendrick barged over to reduce the arrears. 22-19. Collins stretched the gap again from a penalty, but Rockwell were really starting to believe. And they got over again on 53 minutes through Jude McGarry. Just a point in it.

Cue Purcell, who kicked them in front to jubilant scenes and he rounded off the win to further delirium at the death from a penalty.

Rockwell now host Christian Brothers, Cork in the semi-final next week.

Meanwhile defending champions Bandon Grammar School edged through to the semis with a hard-fought 15-14 victory over Crescent College Comprehensive.

The holders had to survive a late scare though as the Limerick school had the chance to win it with a penalty but unfortunately for Crescent the kick drifted just wide.

The Cork side looked to be cruising through as they led 15-7 by the beginng of the second half thanks to tries from Joseph O'Sullivan and Jos Keating, with Fionn Coppinger adding a conversion and a penalty.

Crescent battled until the end but they could only add an Oran O'Sullivan try to Charlie Woods' earlier opening score - both converted by Dylan Fitzgerald - as Bandon held on.