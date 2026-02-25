Limerick to bide time but Clare to vote against extending inter-county season

Clare will vote against extending the inter-county season by two weeks, while Limerick’s Congress delegation have been given free rein to decide on the day.

Confirmation by Clare GAA that the county will oppose pushing the All-Ireland football final out by two weeks and the All-Ireland hurling final out a week from their current dates means five of Munster’s six counties are united in their opposition to the calendar motion.

Requiring 60% approval, the motion drawn up by the sub-committee Jarlath Burns put together appears destined for failure.

Limerick officials on Wednesday confirmed to the Irish Examiner that their delegation will decide on the day after hearing all arguments for and against the motion.

As reported by the Irish Examiner on Tuesday night, Tipperary have decided not to back the proposed changes to the GAA calendar. Premier CEO Murtagh Brennan says they are doing so “out of respect” for club players in the county.

“The calendar as it is gives certainty to club players, who can then plan work and family commitments around it, which is fundamental if we are to be serious about how we treat our players and growing our game,” Brennan explained.

“We are unique in that we have our divisional championships, which we start in July, so look, there is just no room in the calendar for an extra couple of weeks. It would defeat the purpose of what we are trying to do. The players are very happy with the current system, so therefore we’re against this motion.”

Tipperary will also vote against the motion proposing that the All-Ireland minor finals return as curtain-raisers to the senior deciders.

“We’ve been fortunate to experience two All-Ireland U17 finals, which were played as standalone fixtures. It is a much better occasion for all concerned, mainly from a ticketing perspective.

“After the match, whether they win or lose, all the families, all the coaches, and all club friends can be on the pitch to support these very young people, whether that be celebrating or commiserating with them, and that can only be achieved as a standalone fixture,” Brennan continued.

While agreeing with the spirit of the two motions tabled by the Amateur Status Review Committee, Tipperary are seeking greater information around the proposed inter-county certification programme, under which counties must adhere to agreed conditions of entry in order to participate in competitions, including sharing of GPS data.

“It is lacking a lot of information, so we’ll have questions on that motion, and we’ll await to see the discussion on it before making a final decision. In principle, we’re fully in agreement with the amateur status review motions, we’d like to support that, but we would need more information.”