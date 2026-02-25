'It’s not been an easy year' but Galway’s Alex Murphy 'happy' with Champions League bow

Alex Murphy says Newcastle will back themselves against any team in Europe as they attempt to prolong their Champions League adventure.

The 21-year-old Irishman was handed a first senior start for the Magpies in Tuesday night’s 3-2 play-off second-leg victory over Qarabag which eased them into the last 16 and the knockout stage of the competition for the first time.

They will face either Barcelona or Chelsea in the next round, but there is a confidence within the squad that whoever they get, they can progress and then make an even bigger impression.

Having experienced a fairytale of his own, Murphy was asked if there could yet be another for the team, and he said: “Yes, of course there can.

“You’ve seen us in the Champions League this season – we’re a top team and we can go up against anyone and we’ll back ourselves against anyone.

“Buy you don’t really want to think about where you can get to, you just want to keep going and you never know what can happen.

“We can go as far as we want to go, really. Over two legs, I think we’d fancy us against anyone, especially at home.

“It’s obviously a massive moment for the club. I think this team is one of the best teams to ever play for Newcastle.

“We always believed that we could do this and we’ve been so good in the Champions League, so we’re obviously just trying to get as far as we can and keep taking it game by game.”

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Murphy was one of the beneficiaries of head coach Eddie Howe’s decision to use the depth of his squad against Qarabag – something he was able to do as a result of last Wednesday’s resounding 6-1 first-leg triumph in Baku.

He started up at left-back and later moved into central defence as he finally got to fulfil his dream of a full debut, and did so in the biggest club competition of all.

He said: “It’s a brilliant feeling for myself. It’s not been an easy year – I haven’t played much football and, as a footballer, obviously you’re not happy when you’re not playing.

“I’ve just always kept the faith and hoped I would eventually get a game, and in the Champions League, I couldn’t have asked for a better occasion to do it on, so I’m happy.”

Murphy’s previous six Newcastle appearances – he had a spell on loan at League One Bolton during the second half of last season – all came from the bench and chances have been few and far between despite the defensive injury problems with which Howe has had to contend.

However, asked if he was at the right club for his development, he said with a smile: “Well, I’ve played in the Champions League, so I can’t complain, really.”