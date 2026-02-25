'John acted in good faith' - FAI supremo gives qualified backing to director of football

The FAI’s director of football John Martin “will have to address any oversight in time” if consequences unfold from Fifa’s review of a contract involving teen star Michael Noonan.

The Shamrock Rovers striker, 17, is the latest hot property in the League of Ireland, leading the line for the champions and attracting attention from top clubs, including Chelsea and Celtic.

Martin was chief executive of Rovers when they enticed the striker from St Patrick’s Athletic at the start of last season.

Read More David Courell: Ireland facing Israel a decision for the board and the executive

He signed his first professional contract upon arriving at Tallaght, marking his debut against Molde by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the Conference League history.

What’s at play is the nature of the deal David Moss (Noonan's agent) brokered with Martin and who at Rovers knew the particulars at what stage.

Conflicting information has emerged in recent days.

FAI chief executive David Courell, when asked about the ongoing issue at a media briefing on Wednesday, provided a qualified backing of Martin – insistent his actions were in “good faith”.

“I've had conversations with John on this topic,” said Courell.

“I and the board are understanding and supportive of John's position that anything he did was in good faith.

“There is an investigation from Fifa and there could be certain findings that could come from that.

“Of course, you need to understand the situation before you can arrive at a conclusion.

“But, as things stand, we're comfortable with the position and we're satisfied.”

Asked if a mistake was made, Courell preferred to defer to one of their governing bodies.

“That's for Fifa to establish,” he asserted.

“And if there transpires to have been an oversight, then that's something that John will have to address in time.”