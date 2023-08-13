Cork IAHC round up: Lisgoold and Aghada play out an epic in Group A

After two draws last weekend, there was finally separation between the teams in Group A of the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC when the weekend’s action concluded.

Lisgoold and Aghada played out an epic in Dungourney with Lisgoold eventually prevailing by 2-17 to 0-22. Aghada played with fourteen men for 56 minutes but showed tremendous heart before just falling short.

John Cashman hit 0-8 for the winners, and Mark Hegarty 0-2 but the key scores were the second half goals from Cork U20 star Diarmuid Healy, who also clipped over two points, and James O’Driscoll. For Aghada Charlie Terry and Will Leahy hit 0-6 while Pearse O’Neill registered two points.

Aghabullogue joined Lisgoold on three points after they easily dismissed the challenge of Youghal in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Imokilly side did get off to a good start with James Murray clipping a couple of early points and Bill Cooper striking for a goal but once Aghabullogue found their rhythm, they took total control.

Shane Tarrant and Mark Bradley were their chief threats as they hit 0-3 and 0-5 respectively before Tarrant then goaled before half time to give the Muskerry men a 1-13 to 1-5 interval lead.

It was more of the same thereafter as Tarrant and Bradley hit another 0-3 each and James Foley struck for 1-1 to put their side in a commanding position. Murray, Cooper and Devon O’Donoghue continued to offer resistance for Youghal, but in they end they lost out by 2-22 to 1-14.

Youghal will face Agahada in their final game while Aghabullogue will play Lisgoold in what will be a battle for top spot.

Read More Rockies tearing up the track to semis

There were also two draws in Group B last weekend but just like in Group A, there’s now some daylight between the teams. The second teams of Blackrock and Sarsfields clashed in Páirc Uí Rinn and it was the men from the fishing village who took the points.

In a tight encounter the sides were tied at 1-16 each going into the final stages. John O’Sullivan and Ryan Sweeney were responsible for most of the Rockies points and Tom Grainger struck for the goal while for Sars Shane O’Regan and Eoin O’Sullivan kept the scoreboard ticking over and goalkeeper Colin Looney had their goal from distance.

Blackrock then hit the last three of the game through Grainger, Sweeney and Fionn Coleman to secure the win.

Goals were the difference between Mayfield and Kildorrery when they clashed in Watergrasshill. Dave O’Neill struck for Mayfield’s first before half time to help his side into a 1-11 to 0-9 interval lead before another major for the city side after the interval, this time from Pat Duggan, put them in control of the game.

Kildorrery had the margin back to four points with ten minutes to go, but another goal for Mayfield, Tommy Horgan the man this time, helped the city side to a 3-16 to 0-21 victory. They join Blackrock on top of the group on three points and will play Sars in their final game while Kildorrery will re-group for a crack off the Rockies.

Affairs are more straight forward in Group C. Midleton secured their place in the knockout stages when they pipped Douglas by 0-15 to 0-14 at Caherlag. The Magpies trailed by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break but in the second half they took advantage of the elements to take the victory.

Again Aaron Mulcahy was their top scorer with 0-8 while Gavin Reddy, Tiernan Roche and Kian Farmer all had two point contributions as they held on for the win despite losing Cathal Gunning to second yellow card late on.

Ballygiblin will join the Magpies in the final six after they defeated a depleted Cloughduv by 1-19 to 2-12 in Blarney. Shane Beston had an early goal for last year’s Premier Junior champions but it was soon cancelled out by a Mark Verling goal for the Muskerry men as the sides went into the interval tied at 1-7 each.

Ballygiblin upped the ante thereafter, inspired by Sean O’Sullivan and returning Cork football star, Cathail O’Mahony, who both hit 0-4 each, before a late goal from Eoghan Clifford brought Cloughduv close, but not close enough.

Table toppers Midleton and Ballygiblin will play each other in the final round, while Cloughduv and Douglas will do battle in the hope of avoiding a relegation playoff.