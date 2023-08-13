Cork PJHC round up: Glen Rovers take control of Group A, Barryroe secure top of Group B

And in Group C,  St Catherine’s and Meelin played out a thrilling draw while Russell Rovers defeated the Barrs.
Glen Rovers' Conor Dorris in action. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 19:30
John Coleman

Glen Rovers took control of Group A in the Co-op Superstores Cork PJHC as a result of their 0-22 to 2-14 win over last year’s beaten finalists, Tracton, in Ballymah.

Conor Dorris was their top man with 0-8 and Shane Busteed also contributed 0-3 while David Byrne and Paul O’Riordan had the goals for Tracton.

In the other game in the group Erin’s Own joined Argideen Rangers on two points as a goal from Alan Bowen helped them to pip the West Cork side by 2-12 to 1-13 in Cloughduv.

Finbarr Butler had the goal for Argideen and John Michael O’Callaghan hit 0-8 as they will now face the Glen in the final game while Erin’s Own will face bottom placed Tracton.

Midleton finish with a flurry to end Glen Rovers' Premier SHC involvement

In Group B Barryroe are guaranteed top spot in the group after they beat their neighbours from Kilbrittain by 1-14 to 2-9 in Clonakilty. Olan O’Donovan hit 1-5 and Ryan O’Donovan 0-2 for Barryroe while Philip Wall scored both of Kilbrittain’s goals.

Ballygarvan got their season back on track as 0-12 from Michael Cussen inspired the Saints to a 1-20 to 2-15 win over Milford, who now cannot qualify for the knockout stages, in Grenagh. Piaras O’Halloran hit 1-2 for Ballygarvan, and they will now play Kilbrittain in a knockout game while Milford will take on Barryroe.

Finally in Group C, St Catherine’s and Meelin played out a thrilling 3-14 to 1-20 draw in Kildorrery. Kevin Barry, Sean O’Donoghue and Kyle Wallace had the goals for Catherine’s, while for Meelin Mikey McAuliffe rattled the net as both sides now lie on top of the Group with three points each.

Two goals from Mark Dwyer and a third from Bud Hartnett helped Russell Rovers get their season back on track as they defeated St Finbarr’s by 3-17 to 0-11 in Cobh.

Rovers will now play Catherine’s in their final game while for bottom placed Barr’s, it’s Meelin.

