Rockies tearing up the track to semis

Cork Premier SHC: Blackrock 2-33 Bishopstown 0-10

Blackrock weren’t hanging around for Sunday’s result between Glen Rovers and Midleton to learn where they stood. As much as they could do to advance their own cause for knockout involvement, they would and they did.

A second victory and a whopping 29-point winning margin moved Blackrock onto four points and boasting a score difference of +37 at the head of the Group A table. In the three-way battle for two qualifying spots, it left them pretty immovable in the top half of the table.

We’ll not waste our time or yours rehashing the specifics of this game. The contest was not a contest very long.

Playing into a slight breeze, last year’s beaten finalists reeled off 10 unanswered points between the third and 17th minute to open up a 0-11 to 0-1 lead. Their short-passing game was again so crisp and clinical.

Although time and the elements were very much on Bishopstown's side to stage a response of some sort, they looked woefully ill-equipped to make any meaningful inroads into the 10-point deficit facing them. And so it proved.

The gap went from 10 to 12 at the break, to 25 at the three-quarter mark, and very nearly hit 30 at the finish.

“We trained really hard this week, put a lot into this game purely on the basis that Bishopstown have had one or two big performances every year for the last couple of years,” said Blackrock boss Jamie Harrington.

“Last year, they drew with Erin's Own and pushed the Glen hard. We didn't want to be on the end of this big performance that they come out with.

“We were 12 up at half-time (1-17 to 0-8) into the breeze, so that was very positive. We stayed going and we were fairly ruthless, which is required as score difference can be an issue.

“We are in a good position. The players have done well. What we have set out to do we have done, and the next bit now is next.”

Next is Midleton in Round 3 in early September. A third victory there and they’ll be fast-tracked to the last four of the championship.

The only other team outside of Group A in contention for that top seed spot is Douglas, but their score difference of +14 is way off that of the Rockies.

For that Midleton clash, Blackrock are unlikely to again hold Alan Connolly until the final quarter. A tweaked hamstring before their opener means he’s seen minimal game-time thus far. Management, though, will be conscious to get minutes into the Cork senior ahead of the knockout stages.

“We didn't want to risk him and he wanted to play a lot more, so we came to a compromise of a quarter of an hour,” Harrington continued.

“He was good to go from the start and wanted to go from the start. Things went so well last week, it was hard to justify changing when Alan hasn't got a huge amount done.”

In Connolly’s absence for the most part, the winners still had 12 different scorers. They had scorers in every line.

Young corner-back Ollie McAdoo, who won an All-Ireland Senior B colleges medal with Rochestown last year, was among them. Their other young newcomer to the team, Peter Linehan, was rewarded for his toiling with three white flags.

Half-back Niall Cashman went one better, his impressive 0-4 tally still two less than midfielder Kevin O’Keeffe. Robbie Cotter delivered their first half goal and won the penalty for their second, converted by Tadgh Deasy on 36 minutes.

For Bishopstown, a relegation dance looks inevitable. Of their first half 0-8, only one point came from a player - full-forward Pearse Morris - operating from midfield up. An utterly demoralising second period saw them endure a 16-minute barren spell, during which they were taken for 1-11.

Scorers for Blackrock: T Deasy (1-0 pen), R Cotter (1-4 each); K O’Keeffe (0-6, 0-2 frees); N Cashman (0-4); M O’Halloran, P Linehan (0-3 each); Cathal Cormack, D Meaney, M O’Keeffe (0-2 each); O McAdoo, S O’Keeffe, F Coleman (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: B Murray (0-3); D O’Donovan (0-2 frees), D Murray (0-2 each); C Fitzpatrick (0-1 free), D Lester, P Morris (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; O McAdoo, J Cashman, A O'Callaghan; Cathal Cormack, M O’Keeffe, N Cashman; Ciaran Cormack, K O’Keeffe; S O’Keeffe, D Meaney, M O’Halloran; R Cotter, T Deasy, P Linehan.

Subs: F Coleman for Deasy (38-40 temporary); A Connolly for M O’Keeffe (45); M O’Keeffe for Meaney (57).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; S Foley, B Murphy, D Lester; D Daly, B Murray, D Murray; C O’Hora, M McStay; L Lordan, L O’Driscoll, C O’Driscoll; D O’Donovan, P Morris, P Honohan.

Subs: G Murphy for Honohan (17, inj); B McCarthy for McStay (31); C Dunne for O’Hora (49); R Foley for C O’Driscoll (54, inj).

Referee: C O’Regan.