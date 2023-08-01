Dungourney 'excited' for their Cork Premier IHC debut

The countdown is on in Dungourney ahead of their first outing in the Cork Premier IHC against Ballincollig on Saturday. Last year they proved how competitive they can be, when they claimed intermediate A silverware after overcoming Cloughduv. They lost to them in an earlier round.

There is no denying they are in a challenging group with Bandon and Castlelyons too. All three opponents are considered realistic contenders for the title.

Then again, the club with the striking sash jersey, has defied the underdog tag many times before.

Dylan Healy is chosen to lead his team for a second campaign, and the PE and History student in UCC can’t wait to get going.

“Exciting. That is the word to describe what it is like to be playing in the Premier IHC. We are really excited to test ourselves against better sides. You want to be moving up the ladders in Cork.

"There are a lot of teams like Ballygiblin and Castlemartyr flying through the ranks of Cork hurling. We wouldn’t mind doing so ourselves.

“It is a big jump for us. The pace of the game, the physicality, it is all higher. There are some savage teams in the grade. Our neighbours Castlemartyr won our grade two years ago, they went straight up and were unlucky not to win the PIHC last year.

“Ballincollig were flying in the league. They are after getting promoted to Division 1, which for a Premier intermediate side is some achievement. They seem to be hopping off the floor at the moment.

“But you can only focus on yourselves. We’ve been training hard the last few weeks. It is new for everyone. We haven’t gone this high in Cork hurling for a long time. The buzz around the club is great at the moment.”

Dungourney’s Jack Leahy has already had much to savour. Kiltha Óg (amalgamation of Castlemartyr and Dungourney at underage) is the conveyer belt that keeps on giving. They are a progressive club off the field as well.

“We have a new walkway, a new gym and a new ball alley. So it is great for the area. Our pitch is state of the art. You look forward to going out there training on a Tuesday and Friday night. Even on a Sunday morning, you wouldn’t mind it. Things are really good.

“Jack is carrying the flag for the club the last few years. He has two All-Irelands under his belt, which isn’t bad for a fella 19-years of age. He is an exceptional talent. When he comes back training from Cork with us, he puts the head down straight away.

“He would have come through the Kiltha Óg system. A lot of us would. I have as well. Even Cork senior Ciarán Joyce. I think Kiltha Óg has helped us and Castlemartyr.”

Victorious manager Martin Denny has handed over the reins to Alan Kelleher.

“We had Martin Denny for three years. He said no matter what happened last year, he was stepping away. When we won, we thought he might stay, but he said no. So one of our selectors Alan Kelleher stepped up to the management role.

"We have the same coaches and Orla Kelleher joined the backroom team. She is a former chairperson of the club. She is brilliant, in fairness.”