Galway v Kerry: everything you need to know 

Clár an lae

Galway v Kerry, All-Ireland SFC final, throw in at Croke Park: 330pm

TV

RTÉ's Joanne Cantwell will be joined by Ciarán Whelan, Seán Cavanagh and -- for the last time -- Pat Spillane from 2pm as Kerry take on Galway for Sam Maguire at GAA GHQ. Darragh Maloney is a welcome addition to the commentary team alongside Kevin McStay.

Irish Language commentary will come from Garry MacDonncha and Dara Ó Cinnéide; it will be available on the RTÉ News Channel, RTÉ Player and Saorview.

On Sky Sports, Grainne McElwain will helm the Sky Sports coverage with Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuiness in the studio and commentary from Mike Finnerty and Paul Earley.

Radio

National coverage on RTÉ Radio One will be provided by Marty Morrissey with help from 10-time All-Ireland winner with Cork, Valerie Mulcahy. It's the first time that a female commentator has broadcast live from an All-Ireland final on either RTÉ Radio or television, we're told.

Online

You can of course, stay up to date throughout the afternoon with Examiner Sport's liveblog of the action from our staff at Croke Park and back at base.

THE LAST WORD: Pat Spillane will bow out of his RTÉ role after Sunday's game. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Weather

After last weekend's scorcher for hurling decider, things look a little more familiar this week.

"It's going to be predominantly showery on Sunday," Met Eireann weather forecaster Aoife Kealy told Shane Donovan yesterday. "The morning shouldn't be too bad, it will be mostly dry in Dublin with the chance of some sunny spells, but there will be showers in the afternoon.

"It's going to be quite breezy as well, there will be moderate south-west winds and it's going to be quite humid."

Team sheets

Jack O'Connor showed his hand last night. The big news is Gavin White has been named to line out, after much speculation about his match readiness, while Galway have also named an unchanged team.

KERRY: S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, T. Morley, G. White; D. Moran, J. Barry; D. O’Connor, S. O’Shea (c), S. O’Brien; P. Clifford, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, P Murphy, K Spillane, A Spillane, M Burns, J O'Connor, T Brosnan, G Crowley, J Savage, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.

GALWAY: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: J Keane, J Foley, B Mannion, C Sweeney, N Daly, P Kelly, O Gallagher, F O Laoi, E Finnerty, D Conneely, D Canny.

Officials

Seán Hurson of Tyrone will referee his first senior All-Ireland showpiece. The Galbally Pearses clubman officiated the minor decider in 2018 and the All-Ireland U20 final three years later, as well as an All-Ireland club championship finale.

GATEKEEPER: Galway manager Pádraic Joyce stands for a portrait during a Galway senior football media conference at Pearse Stadium. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

What the managers say

“Supporters see All-Ireland finals as occasions with razzmatazz and atmosphere whereas players have to divorce themselves most of the time from that. They have to enjoy the build-up, of course, they can’t go into a cave for two weeks, but they have to understand that this is about performing on the big day and not getting carried away with any sideshows or tickets and looking after their partners the night before and all this.

“You have to absolutely park all of that stuff and concentrate on the performance because, like I said already, the Dublin performance will be well forgotten about if we can’t get over the line now.”

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor knows about winning All-Irelands. He tells John Fogarty about the importance of putting on the blinkers.

“It’s a long time since we’ve been there. A county our size shouldn’t be away that long. Again, it’s not for me to fix but we are going some way towards half sorting it and we’ll see where it goes in the future. But definitely for me Galway should be getting to an All-Ireland semi-final stage every three or four years at least anyway.”

Eoghan Cormican enjoys an audience with a reflective Pádraic Joyce ahead of the Tribe's return to the big stage.

Talking points

Who'll pick up David Clifford? Which side will prevail in the midfield arm wrestle? What will Pat Spillane have to say for himself at the end of 30 years on the stage? What's on the playlist for that Harcourt Street party that Kerry have planned?

Some pre-game reading? Check out John Fallon on how Galway got their house in order.

"I’ve never done drugs in my life," the always-interesting Mike Quirke tells John Fogarty, "but I’d imagine that’s what the buzz must feel like'.

Former Kingdom boss and player Éamonn Fitzmaurice on the cold depths you'd go to to be in that pre-All Ireland final parade.

Kieran's Shannon big interview is a real treat as he catches up with some of the warriors of the 90s, who'll be honoured this weekend.

What the bookies think

Hey listen, everyone's tipping the Kingdom to make it 38. And the oddsmakers are no different with Jack O'Connor's side 1/3 favourites; Galway are priced at 10/3. Reckon the split season might leak into the August weekend? The draw is 9/1.

Some listening to shorten the road?

Paul Rouse travelled the N17 to tune up with Leo Moran of the Saw Doctors.

And later in the week dialled in for some more final chat with the regular football podcast cast.