Rouse's Football Final Preview: Cautious confidence, killing hype and getting over the line

Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Bryan Sheehan, Kevin Walsh and Oisín McConville preview the All-Ireland Football Final with Paul Rouse.
Paul Rouse's Gaelic Football Podcast, with Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Bryan Sheehan, Kevin Walsh and Oisín McConville. In association with Renault Ireland.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 11:50

Plus, don't miss Paul's All-Ireland final week chat with The Saw Doctor's Leo Moran.

