Kerry name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Galway

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has named an unchanged team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior football championship final clash with Galway.
There were concerns about the fitness of Gavin White but he has been named to start at wing back.
Jack Barry and David Moran continue at midfield with Diarmuid O'Connor at wing forward.
Dara Moynihan is absent from the 26 while Stefan Okunbor is back in having dropped out for the Dublin game.
S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, T. Morley, G. White; D. Moran, J. Barry; D. O’Connor, S. O’Shea (c), S. O’Brien; P. Clifford, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.
S Murphy, P Murphy, K Spillane, A Spillane, M Burns, J O'Connor, T Brosnan, G Crowley, J Savage, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.