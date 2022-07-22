Met Eireann forecast showers and humid conditions to hit Croke Park for All-Ireland final

Met Eireann has predicted there will be showery spells and humid conditions at Croke Park for the All-Ireland football final on Sunday.
Conditions at HQ are set to be quite muggy, with temperatures to rise to around 23 degrees celsius, while there will also be moderate winds in play when the ball is thrown in at 3.30pm.
"It's going to be predominantly showery on Sunday," Met Eireann weather forecaster Aoife Kealy told the Irish Examiner.
"The morning shouldn't be too bad, it will be mostly dry in Dublin with the chance of some sunny spells, but there will be showers in the afternoon.
"It's going to be quite breezy as well, there will be moderate south-west winds and it's going to be quite humid."
Kealy added: "Temperatures are going to get up to around 22 or 23 degrees, but with the incoming showers and breeze, it's not going to feel very summery.