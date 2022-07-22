Met Eireann forecast showers and humid conditions to hit Croke Park for All-Ireland final

Forecaster Aoife Kealy predicts conditions at Croker will be very different to those seen last Sunday for the hurling decider.
Met Eireann forecast showers and humid conditions to hit Croke Park for All-Ireland final

MUGGY CONDITIONS: The Sam Maguire cup with the Kerry and Galway jerseys at Croke Park. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 17:40
Shane Donovan

Met Eireann has predicted there will be showery spells and humid conditions at Croke Park for the All-Ireland football final on Sunday.

Conditions at HQ are set to be quite muggy, with temperatures to rise to around 23 degrees celsius, while there will also be moderate winds in play when the ball is thrown in at 3.30pm.

"It's going to be predominantly showery on Sunday," Met Eireann weather forecaster Aoife Kealy told the Irish Examiner.

"The morning shouldn't be too bad, it will be mostly dry in Dublin with the chance of some sunny spells, but there will be showers in the afternoon.

"It's going to be quite breezy as well, there will be moderate south-west winds and it's going to be quite humid."

Kealy added: "Temperatures are going to get up to around 22 or 23 degrees, but with the incoming showers and breeze, it's not going to feel very summery. 

More in this section

Derry v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Keith Ricken steps down as Cork football manager, John Cleary to take over
Dessie Farrell 10/7/2022 Farrell's future at the Dublin helm to be decided in coming days
Cork Premier SFC action - St Finbarr's v Éire Óg Cork Premier SFC action - St Finbarr's v Éire Óg
<p>Former Cork Ladies football star Valerie Mulcahy</p>

Pat Spillane says farewell as Cork star Valerie Mulcahy makes radio history

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices