Pat Spillane says farewell as Cork star Valerie Mulcahy makes radio history

RTE and Sky confirm big match commentary teams for Croke Park on Sunday
Pat Spillane says farewell as Cork star Valerie Mulcahy makes radio history

Former Cork Ladies football star Valerie Mulcahy

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 17:34
Tony Leen

GAA legend Pat Spillane will make his final RTÉ appearance as a television pundit in Sunday's All-Ireland final coverage from Croke Park. Eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, Spillane will be part of a gantry team hosted by Joanne Cantwell with Ciaran Whelan and Spillane's sparring partner, Sean Cavanagh.

Television coverage of the final will be live on RTE and Sky Sports. Darragh Maloney will call the television play-by-play with Kevin McStay providing analysis. Radio commentary on RTE 1 will be by Ger Canning who, significantly, will be joined in the booth by Cork Ladies Football star Valerie Mulcahy - the first time a female commentator has broadcast live from an All-Ireland final on either RTÉ Radio or television. Mulcahy is a 10-time All-Ireland winner herself with Cork. The radio panel will also feature Eamon O'Hara and Conleth Gilligan

Irish Language commentary will come from Garry MacDonncha and Dara Ó Cinnéide and will be available on the RTÉ News Channel, RTÉ Player and Saorview.

Grainne McElwain will host Sky Sports' final coverage with Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuiness as studio guests. Commentary will be from Mike Finnerty and Paul Earley, with Billy Joe Padden on sideline duties.

Damien Lawlor will do the pitch level for Montrose.

More in this section

Derry v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Keith Ricken steps down as Cork football manager, John Cleary to take over
Dessie Farrell 10/7/2022 Farrell's future at the Dublin helm to be decided in coming days
Cork Premier SFC action - St Finbarr's v Éire Óg Cork Premier SFC action - St Finbarr's v Éire Óg
<p>MUGGY CONDITIONS: The Sam Maguire cup with the Kerry and Galway jerseys at Croke Park. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Met Eireann forecast showers and humid conditions to hit Croke Park for All-Ireland final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices