Pat Spillane says farewell as Cork star Valerie Mulcahy makes radio history

GAA legend Pat Spillane will make his final RTÉ appearance as a television pundit in Sunday's All-Ireland final coverage from Croke Park. Eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, Spillane will be part of a gantry team hosted by Joanne Cantwell with Ciaran Whelan and Spillane's sparring partner, Sean Cavanagh.

Television coverage of the final will be live on RTE and Sky Sports. Darragh Maloney will call the television play-by-play with Kevin McStay providing analysis. Radio commentary on RTE 1 will be by Ger Canning who, significantly, will be joined in the booth by Cork Ladies Football star Valerie Mulcahy - the first time a female commentator has broadcast live from an All-Ireland final on either RTÉ Radio or television. Mulcahy is a 10-time All-Ireland winner herself with Cork. The radio panel will also feature Eamon O'Hara and Conleth Gilligan