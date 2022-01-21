Kerry chiefs hit back at Michael Duignan's 'patronising' comments

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has slammed Offaly chairman Michael Duignan’s comments about the county’s “recruiting” of three former under-age Limerick hurlers as “patronising”, “unfair” and “somewhat baffling”.

Ahead of Saturday's Central Council meeting where Antrim have proposed the special eligibility rule afforded to Kerry be rescinded, Twiss said it would be unfair on the hurlers who have already lined out for the county “to turn around now and say they can’t” play any further.