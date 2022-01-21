Kerry chiefs hit back at Michael Duignan's 'patronising' comments

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has slammed Offaly chairman Michael Duignan’s comments about the county’s “recruiting” of three former under-age Limerick hurlers as “patronising”, “unfair” and “somewhat baffling”.
Ahead of Saturday's Central Council meeting where Antrim have proposed the special eligibility rule afforded to Kerry be rescinded, Twiss said it would be unfair on the hurlers who have already lined out for the county “to turn around now and say they can’t” play any further.
Speaking to this newspaper last week, Duignan remarked: “We certainly wouldn’t be going outside the county recruiting hurlers to play for Offaly.” He continued: “It’s Kerry’s business how they promote hurling in Kerry but I would have thought they have plenty of players of their own.”
In a letter to GAA director general Tom Ryan, Twiss hit out: “The article further suggests a deliberate policy by Ciarraí to ‘recruit outside players’ which is a most unfair comment to make.”
Twiss added: “One of the players who has declared for Kerry had actually inquired (sic) about this possibility last year, the other two heard about it from someone in their own Club. To equate that to ‘going outside the County, recruiting hurlers’ is wrong and coming for the Cathaoirleach of such a respected GAA county as Uibh Fhailí, most disappointing.”
Kingdom boss Stephen Molumphy, in response to Duignan’s remarks, said any hurler with who is willing to "fight and die" for the green and gold cause is welcome in the set-up.