Ward double fires Kilkerrin-Clonberne to final

Victory secures a place in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Club SFC semi-final against Mourneabbey
Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 14:53
Darren Kelly

currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies SFC Club semi-final

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 2-8 

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) 0-8 

Nicola Ward scored the vital goals and Kilkerrin-Clonberne moved through to the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior final following this 2-8 to 0-8 victory over Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne.

The winners had a dream start with Ward starting and finishing a move that involved her sister Louise, Claire Dunleavy, Eva Noone and Chloe Miskell before she blasted to the net for a 1-1 to 0-0 lead on eight minutes. 

Ailish Morrissey's second point extended their lead before Cathriona McConnell opened the Dunboyne account and the pair exchanged the next two scores. But then came Ward's second goal - again finishing a well-worked team move to slot past Fiona Courtney for her second goal. A Louise Kerley free left Donaghmoyne 2-3 to 0-3 in arrears at half-time.

The visitors needed a strong third-quarter but were dealt a blow when losing Eimear Traynor to a yellow card for a foul on Hannah Noone. This triggered a Donaghmoyne comeback as McConnell led the resistance with back to back scores.

Morrissey responded for Kilkerrin-Clonberne but the momentum was with Donaghmoyne. Cora Courtney brought it back to three points, before she won a free which McConnell converted.

Donaghmoyne trailed 2-4 to 0-8 at the water break but they didn’t score again as Olivia Divilly and Eva Noone sealed Kilkerrin-Clonberne's passage to a meeting with Mourneabbey in the final.

Scorers for Kilkerrin-Clonberne: N Ward 2-0, A Morrissey 0-4, O Divilly 0-3 (2f), E Noone 0-1.

Scorers for Donaghmoyne: C McConnell 0-6 (4f), L Kerley 0-1 (f), C Courtney 0-1.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; A Costello, S Gormally, C Costello; C Dunleavey, N Ward, K Mee; S Divilly, H Noone; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, A Morrissey.

Subs: S Fahy for Mee (50), N Divilly for Miskell (50), A Clarke for H Noone (59).

DONAGHMOYNE: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan, S Courtney; H Kingham, F Courtney, R Courtney; A Finnegan, C Courtney; A Burns, E Traynor, L Garland; C McConnell, L Kerley, A Garland.

Subs: A Callan for Geoghegan (42), Á McElroy for A Garland (59).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

