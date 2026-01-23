Cork make three changes for Cavan, Kerry start seven All-Ireland finalists

Cork have made three changes to their side which defeated Kerry in last week's McGrath Cup final for Sunday's Clash with Cavan. Tommy Walsh, Paul Walsh and Brian Hurley come into the starting team in place of Jacob O'Driscoll, Conor Cahalane, and Steven Sherlock.

Kerry have named seven starters from their All-Ireland final victory over Donegal in their first 15 for the league opener against Roscommon. Jason Foley, Dylan Casey, Mike Breen, Seán O'Brien, Joe O'Connor, Seán O'Shea, and David Clifford all started July's game. There are also four changes from the team which lost to Cork with Shane Ryan, Cillian Trant, Donagh O'Sullivan, and Darragh Lyne dropping out. They are replaced by Shane Murphy, O'Brien, Liam Smith, and Micheál Burns.