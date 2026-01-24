Subscriber

Jim McGuinness pride may set Donegal up for a fall this year

Donegal’s defensive set-up will have to be more hybrid in nature, and not rigidly zonal, if it is to thwart the likes of Kerry this season.
Six months on from their defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland final, Jim McGuinness and Donegal return to Croke Park on Saturday to face Dublin in the National League. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 07:45
John Fogarty

To the big house Jim McGuinness returns on Saturday for the first time since last July. With a headful of regrets? If he does, he ain’t telling.

Truth is, he hardly does. As his seventh season in charge of Donegal begins in earnest, the Glenties man has not often admitted fault. Not surprising for a manager with a stunning 94.4% win rate in the Ulster SFC (17 victories from 18) and who has lost just one of six All-Ireland quarter-finals. But as he looks to make the marginal gains on 2025, some accountability might go a long way.

