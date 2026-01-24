Jim McGuinness pride may set Donegal up for a fall this year

To the big house Jim McGuinness returns on Saturday for the first time since last July. With a headful of regrets? If he does, he ain’t telling.

Truth is, he hardly does. As his seventh season in charge of Donegal begins in earnest, the Glenties man has not often admitted fault. Not surprising for a manager with a stunning 94.4% win rate in the Ulster SFC (17 victories from 18) and who has lost just one of six All-Ireland quarter-finals. But as he looks to make the marginal gains on 2025, some accountability might go a long way.