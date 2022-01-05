Venue issue resolved as Munster club football final set for Thurles

Semple Stadium will host the Munster club SFC final between Tralee’s Austin Stacks and St Finbarr’s of Cork on Sunday week, January 16.
Much speculation had surrounded the venue choice for this game after Austin Stacks chairman Billy Ryle was quoted in this newspaper last week imploring the Barrs to toss for home advantage, while also stating that he had been informed by Munster GAA that Limerick and Tipperary were not keen to make the Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium available for the game.
The Barrs were not agreeable to a coin toss, with Munster GAA today confirming that Thurles’ Semple Stadium will host the fixture on Sunday week (1.45pm throw-in).
Austin Stacks are bidding to win a third Munster senior club crown, their most recent coming in 2014. It is 36 years since the Barrs last tasted Munster club football success.
Mallow is the venue for the Munster club IFC final meeting of Kerry’s Na Gaeil and Corofin of Clare on Sunday, January 16 (1.30pm).
A day earlier at the same venue, Gneeveguilla (Kerry) and Ballina (Tipperary) will contest the Munster Club JFC final (1.30pm).