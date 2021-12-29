St Finbarr's opt to stick with neutral venue in football final with Austin Stacks

Cork football champions St Finbarr's are awaiting venue confirmation for the Munster Club SFC final with Austin Stacks of Tralee, having opted against tossing for home advantage.

The Barrs today confirmed that Munster GAA had approached the club following the semi-final win over Éire Óg of Ennis, offering the option to toss for final venue.

However, the club has elected to play the game at a neutral venue, which has yet to be confirmed.

Stacks chairman Billy Ryle revealed yesterday the Kerry side were prepared to toss for venue, having been told by Munster GAA that the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick or Semple Stadium in Tipperary may not be available.

“On December 20th I was contacted by an official of Munster GAA, who informed me that Limerick and Tipperary were not keen to make the Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium, respectively, available for the game. That took me aback as this game, along with the equivalent hurling final, is the most prestigious fixture in the Munster club competitions.

“The official asked me if we would agree to toss a coin for a home fixture in Austin Stack Park, Tralee or Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork. I replied stating that Austin Stacks was very happy to toss a coin for home venue."

Ryle urged the Barrs to consider a toss. "It would also mean that, in these precarious times of virulent Covid variants, the supporters of only one of the two clubs involved would have to travel."

However, in a statement issued on behalf of the club by secretary Barry O'Mahony, St Finbarr's confirm they have decided to stick with a neutral venue.

"Munster GAA contacted us on the Monday after the semi-final to explain that the game will be played at a neutral venue unless both teams agree to toss.

"Our club decided to opt for the neutral venue. We are awaiting the details of that neutral venue from Munster GAA."

A decision is expected on the venue at a Munster GAA management meeting on January 4.