Austin Stacks chairman urges Barrs to toss for Munster final venue

The chairman of Tralee's Austin Stacks has urged Cork football champions St Finbarr’s to reconsider their refusal to toss for the right to host next month’s Munster Club SFC final.

Billy Ryle also expressed his concern that a decision one way or the other was taking so long and could be delayed until January 4th, nine days before the decider.

According to regulations, the final must be played at a neutral venue unless the teams agree to toss a coin for home venue.

Explained the Kerry county champions' chairman: “On December 20th I was contacted by an official of Munster GAA, who informed me that Limerick and Tipperary were not keen to make the Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium, respectively, available for the game. That took me aback as this game, along with the equivalent hurling final, is the most prestigious fixture in the Munster club competitions.

“The official asked me if we would agree to toss a coin for a home fixture in Austin Stack Park, Tralee or Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork. I requested some time to consult with fellow club officials and was asked to submit Austin Stacks decision by 6pm.

“I replied before 6pm stating that Austin Stacks was very happy to toss a coin for home venue. A toss of a coin would give Austin Stacks a 50/50 chance of bringing this attractive fixture to Tralee. It would also mean that, in these precarious times of virulent COVID variants, the supporters of only one of the two clubs involved would have to travel.

“The prospect of playing the game in Tralee on Jan 16th is very attractive and the famed Rock supporters would bring their customary carnival razzamatazz and good humour to the occasion. The home fixture would also give Tralee a huge financial boost and a feel-good factor in the build-up to the game.

“If the toss went against us, Austin Stacks would look forward to a great spectacle in Páirc Uí Rinn, which would be invaded by our loyal supporters. We would have a mardi gras style carnival parade up Patrick St.

“Alas, Munster GAA official informed me early on December 21 that St. Finbarr’s were not prepared to toss for home venue and were insisting on a neutral venue. I was disappointed by their rejection of an opportunity to have the game played in Cork. I informed Munster GAA that, in that event, Austin Stacks would prefer to play the final at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick but that we would have no problem in going to Thurles if Munster GAA so decreed.

“In my final communication with Munster GAA about 5 pm on Thursday, December 23, I was informed that the Munster GAA management committee will meet on January 4 to try and tie the details down. I am concerned by the lack of urgency. Austin Stacks needs adequate time to put the normal logistical arrangements in place. We need to know where the game is being played.”

Ryle added that Stacks’ offer to toss for venue remains and requested St Finbarr’s reconsider their decision as it would be a great opportunity to keep the game local for one of the teams.

“Tralee or Cork will get a much-needed financial fillip. If St. Finbarr’s win the toss, Austin Stacks will look forward to playing them in Páirc Uí Rinn on January 16. Alternatively, if Austin Stacks win the toss, we will look forward to playing the Barrs in Tralee where they will be given a hundred thousand welcomes by the Rockies.”