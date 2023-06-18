Gary Brennan: No job was beneath Colm Collins if it was for the benefit of Clare football

When Colm Collins was appointed Clare football manager at the end of 2013, football in the county was seen by many as being at a fairly low ebb. In succeeding Mick O’Dwyer, Collins became the fifth different bainisteoir since 2007 – the year in which restructuring of the leagues condemned Clare to the bottom tier of inter-county football.

There had been determined efforts to raise ourselves from that lowly position, but in three of the four years before Colm took charge we had failed to get over the line on the final day when promotion was in our own hands. There was also a Munster final appearance in 2012, but despite the best efforts of those involved, there were lingering issues throughout that time – players declining to play with the county, difficulty in bringing through underage players and a culture of looking at our hurling counterparts and complaining about how they were looked after compared to us.

There was no great fanfare about Colm’s appointment, but from the very first night he met with the squad I remember sensing his frustration with what he saw as underachievement. I don’t recall the words, but I recall the feeling. Here was a man who believed we were good enough to rise above where we stood at the time. Colm often spoke to us about being a team that Clare people would be proud of, a team that Clare people would want to come and watch, and judging by the feeling generated by his departure on Saturday, he certainly achieved that.

I leaned heavily on some of my former team-mates over the past couple of days in trying to compose my thoughts on just how Colm Collins did that. Above all else, his decency was mentioned most. Colm cared about the person, not just the footballer. He didn’t necessarily treat everyone the same, but everyone was treated fairly. He helped guys get started in their careers. He made sure injured players who couldn’t work were looked after financially. He gave people a leg up when they were in need of it. He created a situation where everyone wanted to get involved for his sake.

The week before our final league game in 2015 – a must-win v Fermanagh to avoid relegation back to Division 4, he saw I was feeling the pressure and told me to take a week off, to head away and get some sun for a few days. I came back refreshed and mad keen to repay his faith. I am certain there are a number of senior Clare players who would not have answered the call over the past few years were it not coming from Colm Collins. That was equally evident in the eagerness of younger players to get involved, but Colm was very clever in the way he slowly integrated these fellas. He watched the underage teams very carefully - we never trained on a night the minors or 20s were playing, and he was just as likely to appear at a Corn Uí Mhuirí game on a Wednesday afternoon to keep cast his eye over the prospects. Players who showed potential were brought in and given a chance to train with the group and experience the setup a year or two before their time. Several of the players who now backbone the team came through this route.

Collins: Any of the excuses players may have leaned on in previous years were eliminated.

Any of the excuses players may have leaned on in previous years were eliminated. With the help of the Clare Football Supporters Club, which Colm was central in establishing, and improved relations with the county board, everything we required was made available to us as players. Whatever fundraising efforts were ongoing, Colm would be at the centre of them. He’d meet and greet everyone that played a poker or golf classic. During one of the heatwaves of recent years, I bumped into Colm outside the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point. They were running a raffle draw for a car at the time and Colm spotted his opportunity to park the car up outside the hotel, take advantage of the crowds and sell a few tickets. No job was beneath him.

He travelled every inch of the county presenting medals and speaking to underage teams, never for personal gain. All of this being done while he runs his own very successful business, I should mention. His priority was always to put the tools in place to allow players to fulfil their potential.

That’s not to say that he couldn’t be tough when he needed to be. If the standards that he expected were not being met, you’d hear about it. I recall being summoned to the passenger seat of his van and being left in no doubt about my responsibility to set a good example to younger players after showing my crankiness at training. Others have their own stories of getting a dressing down but all agree that it was only ever done with the intention of improving Clare football.

It was never about Colm, never about the work he had done, it was always about what was best for Clare football. He didn’t care who got the credit and he was always quick to praise the players when things were going well. That humility is what allowed him to bring in brilliant people around him. He always sought out the best available coaches and then trusted them to get on with their job. And as each coach arrived, he expected them to build on the work done by their predecessor. The defensive principles Paudie Kissane helped instil back in 2014 were still being mentioned in my final year. Colm is always looking to learn and pick up something new. Bill Belichick was a favourite for quotes but they could come from anywhere.

Colm has departed as the longest-serving manager in senior inter-county football, and given the demands placed on them these days, it’s quite likely his ten seasons will never be matched. And those ten years were just the tip of the iceberg. He was involved at U21 and minor level as far back as 2005. All of us with an interest in Clare football owe a huge debt of gratitude to Colm Collins and his family for all of the choices they made during that time which allowed him to do the job he did.

Colm’s influence was positive not just on Clare, but on Gaelic football in general. He often spoke of the need to play the game in an enjoyable way, and then backed up that talk in the way he set up his teams. He wasn’t afraid to move with the times, but he always wanted Clare to retain that excitement in their play. Typical of the man, there no was no lengthy statement from him announcing his departure, just a simple confirmation that he would not be continuing.

Some have retired him but I just can’t picture him sitting at home idle. He helped the people of Clare to believe and for the county’s sake, we can only hope that he continues to play some role in that in the future.