With an expanding workforce, an award-winning culture when it comes to the workplace, and unbridled ambition to be a leader in the burgeoning renewable energy revolution, Statkraft Ireland continues to soar.

Statkraft is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, with 5,300 employees in 21 countries, and with major projects in the likes of solar, wind, and hydropower.

Statkraft Ireland is a renewable energy leader across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, battery and grid services. It recently completed construction on Cloghan Wind Farm in Co. Offaly. The nine-turbine, 34MW project could power as many as 27,000 homes.

Statkraft — A great place to work

The Irish arm of the operation, having nearly trebled its workforce to over 100 in less than five years, is primed to be one of its most important, due to its plans in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy.

As well as vast ambition, Statkraft Ireland, which is headquartered in Cork, is also a great place to work. The proof is in the pudding — it was named Ireland’s Best Small Workplace 2023 and one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces for Women.

The team at Statkraft Ireland, which was named Ireland’s Best Small-Sized Workplace for 2023.

Statkraft Ireland’s Vice-President for Development and Offshore, Donal O’Sullivan, said: “My own area is the development side, where we’re responsible for bringing forward projects from origination and early-stage greenfield up to the point of construction, but the other areas are also in expansion — construction, operations, finance, procurement, and support services teams are all expanding to meet the increased workload and increased project size that we’ve been able to realise. Thankfully we have gone from strength to strength, even during Covid-19, when we continued to grow largely.”

That growth means a dramatic increase in the portfolio of all sides of the business, Mr O’Sullivan said.

“It’s across all technologies — offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and grid services. The offshore portfolio has gone from around 500 megawatts to more than 2 gigawatts. The onshore wind portfolio has grown from around 1.2 gigawatts to 2.5 gigawatts.

“We didn’t have one solar project in 2018 and now we have probably one of the largest advanced stage development portfolio of solar projects of anyone in Ireland, with around 1.2 gigawatts of fully consented projects. Half of that solar is either in construction or it has secured a contract from the Government via renewable auctions to go into construction. The solar portfolio is very advanced, very late-stage development, whereas a lot of competitors and other firms would have projects at an earlier stage.”

Ireland poised to be a global leader in solar

Statkraft is central to Ireland’s ambitions to be a leader in solar. Statkraft's solar project in Ballymacarney, Co Meath, is Ireland's biggest solar project.

Statkraft Ireland has stolen a march when it comes to solar power.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global solar PV capacity is set to almost triple over the 2022-2027 period. In doing so, it will surpass coal and become the largest source of power capacity in the world, the IEA said.

Together, wind and solar will account for over 90% of the renewable power capacity that is added over the next five years across the world, the IEA added.

By getting ahead of the curve, Statkraft Ireland is in an enviable position, having fired out of the starting blocks early.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “The main reason for that is that the first auction for solar power to be built was run in 2020. Those projects only entered construction probably six to 12 months after that. A lot of people have been talking about solar for years, but people aren’t seeing the panels in the fields yet because the plans are only coming online this year.

“We are building the biggest solar project in Ireland at the moment, 200 megawatts peak just off the M50, that’s made up of 600 acres of panels. The awareness around solar isn’t in the public consciousness yet but that will change over the next 12 months as the first projects come online.

“Ireland can be a world leader in solar. We really don’t have a choice when it comes down to it. Ireland generates nearly 50% of its electricity from gas and we don’t have large reserves, with Corrib being depleted. What’s next? We need to get away from fossil fuels, both in terms of climate and security of supply. Offshore is five to seven years away because the planning process is long; onshore is similar when it comes to planning and connectivity. Solar is vital.”

Wind energy can deliver for the consumer

Donal O’Sullivan, Statkraft Ireland’s Vice-President for Development and Offshore, says the staff at the company are delighted to be part of the renewable revolution, with Statkraft growing rapidly from one solar project in 2018 to a portfolio that can play an important role in Ireland's green energy future.

Onshore wind is the workhorse of all the renewable technologies, according to Mr O’Sullivan. But offshore is going to be a real game-changer too, he added.

“Onshore wind is still the cheapest form of renewables in Ireland. As we decarbonise, as an electricity-paying consumer in Ireland, I like to see that onshore wind is still being developed and brought onto the grid. Onshore wind continues to be the lowest form cost-wise and the workhorse in terms of its strong resources in Ireland.

“When we crack the nut on offshore and floating in the deep west coast opportunity that is there, we will be a world leader in offshore wind. But the problem is that when we pick up the newspaper and read what people say, it’s almost like we’re being spoken as already a world leader — all the talk is about our massive resources and plans to put 50 gigawatts in the west. But we have to walk before we can run, that is what I have learned in the past 20 years.

“Getting the offshore auction on May 3rd in Ireland right is key. From the Government’s point of view, I would be focusing on trying to maximise the volume in that auction because we need to kickstart the whole industry. The 50 gigawatts off the west coast, if it's developed, is still 15 to 20 years away.

“What you need to do to get stuff online between now and 2030, you probably have one or two shots to support those projects. The May auction needs to see the Government maximise the volume of projects that they can get through that auction because if they only have a small volume coming through, the suppliers and contractors and builders will all be looking at Ireland, wondering if we are taking our targets seriously at all.

“The ambition of up to 50 gigawatts is bold and admirable and I really do hope we will get there, but we are already playing catch-up. You only have to look at our neighbours to see that. There are 14 gigawatts of offshore installed there and we have nothing yet. We’re competing in a small pool of supply chain companies that have these vessels, know-how, experience, and expertise.”

Statkraft leads in the renewable revolution

Donal O’Sullivan, VP Wind and Solar Development, Statkraft Ireland, with with Statkraft Ireland scholarship prize winners and UCC Energy Engineering students Aoibheann Maxwell, Thomas Beese and Kate McDermott.

Statkraft Ireland has shown its intent in the past year to lead the way when it comes to the renewable revolution.

Last November, it announced it is to supply Microsoft with 366 megawatts of clean energy in a new deal, using wind and solar power produced by it, in its first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in Ireland.

It won State contracts for one wind and three solar projects, which will produce a total of 360 megawatts of clean energy, in the Government’s renewable energy auction last May.

That followed it being officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2022, the only renewable energy company to make the list, before topping that same list in 2023.

“That was a great honour, but we were also accredited for being one of the Best Workplaces for Women also shortly afterwards. It’s about treating people fairly, there is no playing favourites — everyone is treated with the same respect and dignity. We pride ourselves in our very strong female role models in Statkraft Ireland, who we see as shining examples for young women to get into STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths), with great careers awaiting.

“That is something we will continue to work on, because if we can get more young women into STEM, it is better for everyone. We’re tremendously proud of our workforce and our team as a whole.”

