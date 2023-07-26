Q&A: Is it harder to get insurance for a house with a flat roof?

'I’m considering the purchase of a property with a large flat roof over a converted garage. Will I struggle to get house insurance?'
I’m considering the purchase of a house with a large flat roof over a converted garage. Will I struggle to get house insurance on it?

ANSWER

Pitched roofs under slate or tile (rather than alternatives like metal, grass, rubber, glass and thatch) are considered standard on a buildings insurance policy. 

Roofs with a slope of less than 10 degrees are considered flat. As with all policies, the insurer will look at the risk of damage and the potential cost of repair throughout the entire house. 

Most insurers will cover moderate areas of flat roof as part of the policy, you will just pay more for the privilege. It’s important to flag this detail honestly when applying for the policy (there’s always a Q there), as if there were a leak or other issue, that area of the home would not be covered. 

Flat roofing can be considered as less secure and more prone to damage, so for a small area, there may still be a premium or a higher excess for you to pay upfront if the worst happens. 

If your home features 20% of flat roofing, it probably will not affect the policy. If the roofing area is 25%-30% flat or more, chances are you will be looking for a non-standard policy. 

In both cases, you will have to reassure your policy supplier that the roof is in good condition and regularly maintained. If you or the seller have had the roof refurbished, keep all certifications and receipts for the work on headed paper, showing the job and materials used. 

You could use Google Earth to estimate (roughly) the flat roofing percentage. 

Ask the homeowner who they currently have as an insurer and if the flat roof is included.

  • Got a home improvement question for Kya deLongchamps or any of the Home & Garden team? Email home@examiner.ie

