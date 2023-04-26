How to create a hotel spa-like shower room in your home

THE shower install. It’s rich in refreshing choices. While shower heads, valves, and rails might seem to be the most exciting end of the build or renovation of your family bathroom or ensuite, getting your enclosure and tray choice right provides vital aesthetic staging for a sophisticated, fuss-free sanctuary.

If you don’t have a layout and materials list from an interior designer or architect, my first tip would be to make use of the genius of the in-house designers at your supplier.

Watch out for both 3D and 4D augmented reality sweeping the showrooms to visualise how your bathroom will look once in place with your choice of tiles and finishes.

Denise Boland of Tubs & Tiles introduced me to just some of the detail that can make all the difference. With even the minimum of necessary floor space and appropriate design, plumbing and installation — Denise outlines — there’s always a way.

“Our interior design team help homeowners configure their bathroom to make the most of their space and ensure they maximise the functionality of the room,” she said. “A spacious shower makes every showering experience special. When customers have a specific space or tight measurements, our range of slate-effect shower trays can be cut to size on-site by an installer.”

HIGHS AND LOWS

The height of your tray will depend on a number of factors. Low profile or a raised?

A raised tray has adjustable feet to bring the tray up a split centimetre and to level it where needed (ideal where the floor is not quite hitting the bubble on the level). To ensure they don’t cause the floor to rot, a raised tray will sit on a dedicated mortar, primed marine ply, a specialist thermal panel, or a combination of those materials.

A raised tray on legs also allows you or your plumber to access the waste drain with greater ease than having it sunk in the floor or buried through the wall. To check the levels of your floor, there’s a levelling app embedded in the settings of many smartphones.

A low-profile tray must be bedded into the mortar (generally of 5:1 sand/cement). It’s a more exacting job than installing a raised tray, so ensure you have a very well-honed DIY skillset before guessing at plumbing positions.

In both cases, flexible sealants will ensure that your tray has a minute level of give when you’re pounding around in there jiving to Mamma Mia! Assume that at some point the tray will leak at the edges or around the waste, and take exquisite measures to reduce any potential damage to the supporting floor and sub-structures (this can be considerable, even with a dribble over many months).

Denise advises: “Trays can be fitted on a concrete floor or floorboards. Once fitted correctly on a solid base, it should not affect the floor’s structural integrity. Contemporary models offer depths up to 45mm off the floor. Slate or stone trays remain exceptionally popular and sit 25mm off the ground.

"They provide a warm feel underfoot and good slip resistance. In a range of colours, they can feature colour-matched wastes, and this really adds to the sleek aesthetic of the tray. Reinforced acrylic trays are a common standard material — lightweight and available in a variety of formats and styles.”

Stepping up to this arrangement with smoke glass recalls 1970s hotel luxury with contemporary performance. Matt black wet-room panels with side panel and stabilising bar by Rosery from €505. Stracciatella Matt Porcelain Floor & Wall Tile, from €44.19 per sq m, tubstiles.ie

Tiles can go right onto a pre-formed board, removing that junction between a tray and the floor. With the whole area tanked against sly leaks and frameless panels without a true door, we have reached the level of a four-star experience.

Going so low, is there the risk of a lower-profile tray being overpowered by the shower and flooding over the rest of the floor? Denise responds: “Trays are constructed with a fall built-in to allow the flow of water to be directed to the waste. Once the waste is kept clear of debris such as hair, the drain will clear the water quickly and avoid any risk of overflow [from, for instance, a power shower].

“Wet rooms are an exceptionally popular choice, particularly in new build homes,” Denise explains, “and we can provide a pre-formed construction board which has an integrated fall to direct water to the waste. Tiles are fitted directly to the board for a streamlined look with barrier-free access to the shower area. Visually, the uninterrupted flow makes the room appear larger. Linear floor drains that can be customised with the addition of tiles which match your floor again minimise their appearance for that minimalist feel.”

ENCLOSURES

Obviously, the spatial demands of your bathroom or ensuite will determine the best size and configuration of your enclosure or the suspended panel choice dedicated to the tray. Again, take those measurements with you and make that design appointment for a CAD-inclusive conversation.

With squares, rectangles, quadrants, and frameless panels hovering in the air, where do we start? Does glass thickness count in the door and side panels? Is 4mm rubbish? Is 10mm often just too heavy? Denise clears the view.

Hovering in a niche, this white confection gilded in gold , emphasises space; Bolonia Slate effect shower trays with colour-matched waste from €350, tubstiles.ie.

“Glass thickness can range between 4mm and 12mm with typical shower glass thickness being 6mm or 8mm. Thicker glass will lend strength and durability to a shower enclosure. While thicker glass is heavier, the quality of the hinges, stabilising bars and roller mechanisms are designed to ensure smooth action and a sturdy, solid feel. Glass used in shower enclosures is typically toughened, which means it is stronger than standard glass and if it were to break, it breaks into smaller pieces.”

If we don’t take a wall-mounted bar to support a wall-in-style panel, what enclosure and door styles are best? I know to get into a showroom model and thrash around as if washing my hair, but Denise gets down to detail any recent new detail improvements.

“A larger shower enclosure provides a more comfortable and luxurious feel, allowing you to integrate shower niche shelves and lighting. Slider showers feature a sliding panel and a fixed panel for a robust solution to a larger area.

"This can be positioned into an alcove or can be paired with a side panel to complete the enclosure. Bi-fold-door or corner entry enclosures are the ideal option for a bathroom, as they do not open into the room, with sizes starting at just 760mm. “Versatile quadrant enclosures feature a curved front which can retain space in the enclosure with less of a footprint. Today’s magnetic seals provide a much closer fit when doors are closed, and help to ensure a watertight seal.”

WET WONDERS

With frameless styles and single panels held by a single overhead bars held to the wall, what are the considerations to make the right configuration work as well as look fantastic? Do all walk-throughs offer a corridor style and no door?

“In contemporary bathrooms, the absence of a frame can make the entire area so spacious and airy,” says Denise. “They are easier to clean and maintain too, as there are fewer crevices to collect debris over time.

"There’s now a wider range of sizes and colours, including chrome, matt black, or brushed brass profile, and stabilising bars to co-ordinate with other fixtures in the bathroom (think collars and cuffs with brassware). Adding end panels or swivel panels can enclose the space while still providing open access. We recommend a minimum of 60cm access, and quality stabilising bars to provide sufficient strength and support to the glass panels.”

I couldn’t agree more. Shivering glass in enclosures or panels? Not sexy.

What exactly is the tolerance we often hear about with tray and enclosure measurements? Denise explains: “Installation tolerance refers to the adjustable profiles that can be used to compensate for uneven walls. This allows you to get a perfect fit even if the walls are not perfect.”

Quality counts, so whatever is trending, ensure the thickness of the glass, the branding of your tray and enclosure, and a waterproof-perfect install for a shower you can enjoy for years with little more than cleaning as needed.

Denise adds: “In terms of trending, matt black and brushed brass frames are proving exceedingly popular. Keep in mind that the quality of manufacturing for enclosures and brassware with coloured finishes is important.

There is no corner that cannot take a shower, and with today's magnet closing, the door fit has never been so watertight. Merlyn Quadrant, choices from €259-€1820, multiple suppliers, merlynshowering.com (Ireland).

“After the installation, ensure you care for any finish by avoiding strong or abrasive chemicals. Many shower enclosures come with a protective coating which makes cleaning easier, as the coating repels limescale and soap scum.”

Her final tip? “It’s so important to consider all users when selecting a tray or shower enclosure for your highly individual home. For instance, wetroom floors, and low-level or level access trays will make a difference in everyday living for those with restricted mobility.

“Anti-slip finishes are also a vital consideration, particularly with children or elderly family members.”