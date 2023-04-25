Transform your bathroom into a luxury summer spa escape 

Water world: Bring on the self-care rituals as we look at the top buys of the season  
Transform your bathroom into a luxury summer spa escape 

Celebrity Lorraine Keane had four bathrooms to deal with in her renovation, and put an onus on amplifying a sense of space, calm and luxury.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 13:44
Kya deLongchamps

Designing anew or refreshing what we already have this spring, why not create a spa haven at home to deliver an atmosphere of deeply nurturing self-care?

Your bathroom is generally the smallest room in the house, so when working on those crucial square metres, there’s the chance to vouch for high-quality elements and perfectly detailed, exquisite performance in the water delivery, surfaces, features, aesthetics, and sanitaryware.

Waffle cotton slippers to soothe tender toes spa style, embroidered with your monogram, €40 a pair, thefinecottoncompany.com.
If your current bathroom is little more than perfunctory, imagine how you could retrofit specific pieces to conjure a warm, protective, lovely environment of genuine tranquillity and consistent calm — a place that truly tends to your emotional and physical well-being.

Crisp, clutter-free with soft flattering light, well-considered materials, and a touch of nature’s balm in natural inclusions of wood and stone — the spa-inspired bathroom can help you breathe deeper and enter a meditative state even when taking that brief Monday morning shower.

For full audiovisuals with a full screen in the shower, check out Rainscreens by Hansgrohe. POA to order, all Hansgrohe stockists.
Resting under or in water is one of the most healing experiences for the soul — and there are dozens of ways you can ensure that water can stroke your skin and soothe the demands that face you every day. 

Let’s explore how we can amplify resort detailing and treatment experiences in the sanctuary of our own bathrooms.

