Transform your bathroom into a luxury summer spa escape 

Designing anew or refreshing what we already have this spring, why not create a spa haven at home to deliver an atmosphere of deeply nurturing self-care?
Your bathroom is generally the smallest room in the house, so when working on those crucial square metres, there’s the chance to vouch for high-quality elements and perfectly detailed, exquisite performance in the water delivery, surfaces, features, aesthetics, and sanitaryware.
Crisp, clutter-free with soft flattering light, well-considered materials, and a touch of nature’s balm in natural inclusions of wood and stone — the spa-inspired bathroom can help you breathe deeper and enter a meditative state even when taking that brief Monday morning shower.