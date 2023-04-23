Back to the future with Cork home restoration

Earning a crust from a good job in a major Cork-based global tech firm, Rob had bought 3 Glenbrook Place after falling for it almost from the first instance.
Baby Caoimhe will be two years old come September of this year, when the 1850s-built No 3 Glenbrook Place will be entering Year Three of what could be a five-year project.
They are just about to plumb in the half-landing bathroom; the three top-floor attic bedrooms haven’t yet been touched, nor are the rotten fascia and soffits, while the grounds of the enclosed, rear courtyard, and the planned glass balustrade and landscaping by the sloping front, river-facing patio garden have yet to be realised too.
The show, aired over a year ago and still on the RTÉ Player, was feelgood personified, thanks to the no-nonsense approach of the duo who lived in dust and destruction in an unheated house, taking steps backward as well as forward (such as when pernicious dry rot reared its ugly tendrils via crumbling timbers, or when roof leaks rotted joists).
Rob’s copious research for those lured in: there’ll surely be a TV follow-up when it is finished, tip-top, top to bottom.
There’s lots more to do, but the back of it is broken, and robust Rob’s back isn’t.