How to stage your home to sell it: 'Approach getting a house ready for sale like a Tinder date'

PROPERTY prices nationwide are in flux, and with that comes increasing pressure to make your home stand out in a slowing market. Could similar homes have the edge, keeping your greatest asset lingering on the books of your agent for an uncomfortable length of time? A bridging loan nipping at your heels? What we don’t want is to offer a house or apartment that shouts out “wiggle room” to the viewer with poorly presented spaces and clearly neglected maintenance issues.

Estate agent Maeve McCarthy is part of a thriving generational business in Skibereen at Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Auctioneers & Valuers. Managing the aspirations of buyers and expectations of sellers, I asked her about staging, that promise of a lifestyle often shrouded by many years of settling into these rooms and grounds. Is deliberate, theatrical preparation a lot of puff or can careful staging really influence and hasten a sale?

“Staging makes a massive difference,” Maeve says. “Not only does it increase the saleability of a property, but it can also maximise the sales price. When you are selling a home, you are selling an ideal to a potential buyer. I think you should approach getting a house ready for sale like a Tinder date. You want buyers to swipe right not left. It is all about showing the house in the best possible light, but no filters allowed.”

What about the emotional challenge of flogging our precious domestic ecosystem, where every corner holds a piece of our past and an expression of our taste?

“Dealing with one’s home, your judgement can be impaired by all the memories it evokes,” says Maeve. “Depersonalising it can be very tricky, especially if it is your full-time residence”.

Can an owner be too emotionally invested? Should you rely on the estate agent to tell you the truth?

“Yes and no”, Maeve responds. “Some sellers are quite practical and realistic about their property; others can be more sensitive. As agents, we have to navigate that. We can only advise sellers as to what we think is the best course of action. It’s their property. They can either chose to listen to our advice or ignore it. It’s their call at the end of the day.

So where should we start? Maeve says to begin the journey with a little bit of research to hone the effort and trim possible expense.

“In staging a house, it needs to be proportional to the type of house, and the price bracket you are in. Do your research on the Property Price Register and see what similar types of houses in your area are making.

This living room is characterful without blocking the proportions and beauty of this space. Remember where you do replace truly jaded furniture it is more than likely coming with you. Roxie two-four-seater, €1229, dfs.ie.

Don’t undertake any capital expenditure that you will not recoup from the sales price. Investing in a new kitchen can seem like money well spent but not if the eventual buyer plans to flatten the house.”

Broad strokes? Maeve believes that it’s not only the big stuff that can cause a viewer to rebound to their car, never to return. What superficial and simple fixes can catch the eye of a potential buyer or put them right off? Maeve explains getting that visceral response we want really is a matter of moments in the making.

“Never underestimate curb appeal” Maeve argues. “The majority of buyers make their minds up before they even get out of their car. Don’t neglect the outside of your property. Make sure the approach is well presented, some nice planters outside the home and ensure the garden is tidy and well kept, patios are power washed and, especially, windows are clean.

“If there are any lights not working or loose door handles, now is the time to get them fixed,” Maeve says.

“If a house has an air of being unkempt, it gives the impression vendors do not care. Purchasers think if the sellers do not care about the stuff I can see, what else could be wrong with the place?”

Every sense is twitching when a wary-eyed stranger strides into your territory. Maeve starts with the area of the nose-blind.

“Most Irish homes now have a dog, and even though they are beloved pets, if you do, make sure your house does not smell of dog, keep dog beds outside for viewing and ensure all dog foul is cleaned up around the property. The last thing you or your agent wants is a buyer sliding through something unpleasant. As for smokers? It’s time to quit or start smoking outside. The stench of stale smoke is a big no-no!”

Moving through the house, Maeve explains that stuff can stall viewing in multiple ways.

DECLUTTER

“Rule number one — declutter your home, if your home is full of stuff that is all anyone will see, especially if it’s forcing us to manoeuvre around the furniture to show viewers around. I am not saying everyone has to start living like a Trappist monk, but it’s so important to ensure that buyers can see the room and its proportions. If your house is loaded to the gunnels with furniture, and I have to pole vault over it to show your house, it probably should go into storage.”

PURPOSE

“Rule number two — ensure every room has a purpose. That means no table-tennis tables in the conservatory along with a three-piece suite of furniture. The only exception I would make to this is if you have a WFH space. That can work a dual-function — for let’s say, a spare bedroom.”

STAGING

“Rule number three — zhuzh the place up! Don’t be penny wise, pound foolish. Staging a home can add up to 10% to the value of your home. So, if the current median value of a house in Ireland is €305,000, in this instance three, that would be €30,500, you could be leaving behind you.” Ouch.

BUDGET

So, the big money? Again, we need to reach for cool realism.

Maeve advises, “If the house requires major renovation, there is no point spending massively on painting or changing carpets. But if your property is just a little tired, then definitely assigning some extra money to freshen it up could reap rewards.”

“If your budget can stretch that far, having a house freshly painted makes a difference only in neutral tones — that’s, white or off-white, please. If you have pine doors, ceilings, door frames, or skirting paint them all the one colour.

“Pine has assuredly dated, so giving it a touch-up with a lick of paint really freshens a place up.

“If you have a carpet that has seen better days, either get it professionally steamed-cleaned, or [if affordable] replace it, especially if the carpets are badly stained. You can pick up budget carpeting quite easily.”

I would enthusiastically agree here — haggle for a free install and plump up the feel with quality underlay. Fresh carpet has an oddly seductive scent.

Of course, some of our props (like those planters outside) can come with us, so don’t stint on easy, interior touches.

“Invest in new bed linen,” Maeve adds, “and keep that for days that viewings are taking place. No one likes to go into a bedroom and smell musty bedclothes. Get some throws and cushions to give living/bedroom spaces a refreshed, chic feeling.”

Can you go too far? Do too much? Maeve is unequivocal.

Maeve McCarthy, Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Auctioneers & Valuers: 'Approach getting a house ready for sale like a Tinder date. You want buyers to swipe right not left.' Maeve is an IPAV- registered RICS valuer and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

“No. Not in relation to de-cluttering or cleaning. This is where a professional home stager comes into their own, and I would advise seeking professional advice. In Cork, you have Maura Mackey of Maura Mackey Design, or Celene Collins Interior Designs, two of many professional, reputable home-stagers. Most interior designers will also be able to help you to present your homes beautifully if you let them know your brief. Renting furniture for a house sale can be expensive and there really is a limited market for it outside of Dublin.”

So, the day is here. Those final, elegant, attractive extra touches on viewing days?

“Room diffusers, freshly cut flowers, fresh fruit in fruit bowls. Fresh linen on beds, no towels or dressing gowns hanging from backs of doors.”

Maeve reserves her final word for house viewers.

“Preparing a house for viewings takes time and effort. Anyone who has gone through the process can attest to that. So, buyers: Be considerate of vendors especially if it is a one-off viewing. It takes effort to prepare a house appropriately for sale and only make an appointment if you are truly in the market.”