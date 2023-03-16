How to stage your home to sell it: 'Approach getting a house ready for sale like a Tinder date'

Don’t undertake any capital expenditure that you will not recoup from the sales price. Investing in a new kitchen can seem like money well spent but not if the eventual buyer plans to flatten the house.”
“Rule number one — declutter your home, if your home is full of stuff that is all anyone will see, especially if it’s forcing us to manoeuvre around the furniture to show viewers around. I am not saying everyone has to start living like a Trappist monk, but it’s so important to ensure that buyers can see the room and its proportions. If your house is loaded to the gunnels with furniture, and I have to pole vault over it to show your house, it probably should go into storage.”
“Rule number two — ensure every room has a purpose. That means no table-tennis tables in the conservatory along with a three-piece suite of furniture. The only exception I would make to this is if you have a WFH space. That can work a dual-function — for let’s say, a spare bedroom.”
“Rule number three — zhuzh the place up! Don’t be penny wise, pound foolish. Staging a home can add up to 10% to the value of your home. So, if the current median value of a house in Ireland is €305,000, in this instance three, that would be €30,500, you could be leaving behind you.” Ouch.
So, the big money? Again, we need to reach for cool realism.
“No. Not in relation to de-cluttering or cleaning. This is where a professional home stager comes into their own, and I would advise seeking professional advice. In Cork, you have Maura Mackey of Maura Mackey Design, or Celene Collins Interior Designs, two of many professional, reputable home-stagers. Most interior designers will also be able to help you to present your homes beautifully if you let them know your brief. Renting furniture for a house sale can be expensive and there really is a limited market for it outside of Dublin.”
