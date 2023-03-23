Jennifer Sheahan: How to choose a contractor and go through the tender process

Once you have received bids from contractors, you get to decide who to work with. Do not just pick the lowest quote and be done with it! Carefully review the quotes that you receive and make sure everything you want is included.
Working with a contractor is a business relationship like any other that requires trust based on good communication. If you find someone that you communicate very well with and comes recommended, it is worth choosing to work with them if possible — even if their quote is higher. You are likely to save money overall by avoiding delays or misunderstandings due to poor communication.
