Home: How to save money and space with multi-tasking buys

Buying furniture is a big deal, especially if you’re a new homeowner. Inexperience means mistakes are more likely to occur when glee trumps common sense.

We know the stories, right, about the luxe sofa arriving and it’s too big to manoeuvre into the room, even after unhinging the doors?

Space planning really is a skill in itself when it comes to smaller houses and apartments which are more the norm now in high-density cities. But with creative planning they can also be big on style, allowing you to fit in what you need and give the space personality and comfort without being chaotic and overstuffed.

According to Danish furniture design company BoConcept, pieces that can serve multiple purposes are key. Think about a table that can function as a desk and dining table, a sofa becoming a guest bed, or even a footstool unfolding into a single bed.

BoConcept sells this sort of thing so I’m now hankering after their Chiva coffee table with its lid which elevates so you can use it as a sofa-height desk. It also has compartments hidden under the lid to hold bits and pieces.

BoConcept’s Chiva coffee table is compartmentalised for storage of remote controls, charger cables and magazines. Its lid elevates to provide a surface for a laptop or tea tray (€1,189).

“Start by thinking about the function of a room,” says Iseult Uhlemann, BoConcept Ireland’s design manager. “How hard can it work for you? A living space can double up as a comfortable guest room, while a home office could be used as a playroom.

"Multi-functional furniture is becoming increasingly popular and can be a clever solution for smaller spaces. Some examples might be as simple as a dining table that also works as a desk; a stool that can be used as a side table or a footstool with built-in storage to reduce clutter. Multi-functional items are perfect for this, as they are so versatile and reduce the number of furniture pieces you need which is a real space saver.”

We can probably credit the working-from-home trend for getting us off to a start with multi-function by needing to transform infrequently used dining and console tables into desks. But there are other items too that can earn their keep, according to Shane Mullen, interior design consultant at French brand Roche Bobois.

“In smaller spaces, a wall of shelving is great because it means you can incorporate open and closed storage,” he says. “You can place your TV on the open shelving section and store anything you need behind doors in the closed section.”

He’s also into the idea of small tables double-jobbing as seats if they are robust enough, something to watch out for when making a purchase.

“Pouffes and ottomans can double up as an area for placing a tea tray when you have guests,” he says. “These are all small pieces that don't take up much room and can be used for more than one purpose so they are ideal for small space living."

Roche Bobois’ Intralatina storage and shelving system offers open shelving, including a desk section, glass-enclosed display shelving and multiple cupboard spaces (€15,000).

Grace Cahill has both personal and pro experience of styling with multi-function in mind. As the owner of Styled with Grace which launches officially next week, she recently styled Cruz Beckham’s 18th birthday bash at Guinness Storehouse.

“If you are in an apartment or small home, keep it simple and invest in the kind of pieces that you know will serve a purpose for a few things - dining, resting and storing things away,” she says. “A pouffe or a lightweight side table doubles up for serving food, styling accessories or storage if it has drawers. Side tables are very easy to move around and often multifunction as a bedside locker upstairs, for serving food and drinks, or for styling books or a lamp in the living room.”

The versatile Billund drop-leaf dining table from BoConcept works as a compact desk or when fully expanded it’s a proper dining table (€919).

But not all her focus is on furniture. Soft furnishings, she maintains, should be utilised all over the house. “Layer a blanket over the sofa to stop spillages,” she says. “Over the kitchen bench or chairs to add comfort and character, or as a runner on the table when you're hosting family and friends. Everything in my home tends to mix and match in some way.”

It’s an approach she also takes to tableware.

“Most of my ceramics, plates and glassware live happily on a gallery wall shelf in the kitchen for decoration, flanked by vases and picture frames. I constantly switch vases and pots around depending on the time of year and flowers I've put in them.”

