Home: Quick and easy guide to sampling and buying tiles 

- Try where possible to get a full-size sample tile. If you order online, you are likely to be sent a smaller offcut
- Stand or lay the tile in the area it will be installed and examine it both under daylight and artificial light. Discreet tonal differences can be remarkable
- Using more than one tile, sample them, in place, all together. Don’t guess about colour and shade
- Try turning any rectangular tile around to see the spatial influence. Using something like a herringbone pattern can add up to 15% to your spend
- Double check the tile is appropriate to the job — a wall tile for a wall, non-slip for a floor
- Ensure you order enough tile to cover wastage and breakage once your mind is made up
- Keep spares and samples from your batch safe for any future replacement
- Don’t let your builder pick your grout colour — take time to consider this crucial element of the final finish
Puzzles hub