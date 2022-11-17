Home: Quick and easy guide to sampling and buying tiles 

Home: Quick and easy guide to sampling and buying tiles 
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 11:00
Kya deLongchamps

  • Try where possible to get a full-size sample tile. If you order online, you are likely to be sent a smaller offcut
  • Stand or lay the tile in the area it will be installed and examine it both under daylight and artificial light. Discreet tonal differences can be remarkable
  • Using more than one tile, sample them, in place, all together. Don’t guess about colour and shade
  • Try turning any rectangular tile around to see the spatial influence. Using something like a herringbone pattern can add up to 15% to your spend
  • Double check the tile is appropriate to the job — a wall tile for a wall, non-slip for a floor
  • Ensure you order enough tile to cover wastage and breakage once your mind is made up
  • Keep spares and samples from your batch safe for any future replacement
  • Don’t let your builder pick your grout colour — take time to consider this crucial element of the final finish

More in this section

How to make your container displays last through winter How to make your container displays last through winter
Stylish and Classic Living Room Home Q&A: Are old houses exempt from Building Energy Rating (BER)?
Q&A: What are the best tiles to future-proof my home interiors? Q&A: What are the best tiles to future-proof my home interiors?
#Home - Improvements#Home - Interiors
Home: Quick and easy guide to sampling and buying tiles 

How often should you replace duvets and pillows?

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s