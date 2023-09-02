Letters to the Editor: Spanish women players are leading the charge on sexual violence

I am delighted that the female soccer players in Spain are standing their ground and questioning and challenging what happened on that day.
I refer to the article in 'My 14-year-old daughter wants to hang out with boyfriend in her bedroom' [Irish Examiner, August 30]. My initial thoughts on reading the question posed — is it OK for a 14-year-old girl to be alone in a bedroom with her 16-year-old boyfriend — is have we not learnt anything in the past 20 or so years?,
Sex and sexuality is a normal part of life. How we communicate that to the next generation should not entail discomfort and door banging. Parents need to lighten up and trust their children more.
There is no doubt that cocaine is inextricably part of a global network of violence, crime and pain that grows, harvests, packages, ships and supplies to more affluent countries.
Choosing to buy and use it does support and fund large criminal gangs. And perhaps those users should reflect on where their product comes from just as they would their fast fashion or their ethically produced coffee.
An Garda Síochána come into contact with the devastation caused by illegal drugs every day. It is a pity that they cannot take a more intelligent and nuanced approach to the issue rather than calling for continued criminalisation of the victims of the drug gangs.
The fuel price hikes by the Government are an unwanted gift at a time of a cost-of-living crisis. Parents who transport their kids to schools will, in most cases, be hard pressed because of this hike and will once again have to budget for other essential items.
Maybe it’s time to rethink those price hikes, given that it won’t be long before we head back into another election year.
Neil Fox highlights and articulates the enormous tragedy of the deaths and injuries in recent road traffic collisions [Irish Examiner, August 31].
He is a great advocate for highlighting and addressing road safety in Ireland.
I presume many others would endorse his call for road safety to be returned to the responsibility of the senior minister in the Department of Transport.