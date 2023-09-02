Letters to the Editor: Spanish women players are leading the charge on sexual violence

Grabbing a woman, who is not consenting, by her head, and kissing her on the lips is a sexual assault. It is not misogyny per se, although that is part of the problem.

The bigger problem is violence against women and sexual violence against women. The ‘taking of women’ in sexual ways without her consent.

Women are less likely to be believed about what is happening to them than men are. Women are not backed or supported by good men. What is more frightening — women are not backed by women.

Our criminal laws on rape and the numbers of men imprisoned for rape are abysmal. We know we are not protected by the State.

I am delighted that the female soccer players in Spain are standing their ground and questioning and challenging what happened on that day.

Dr Margaret Kennedy, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Catholic guilt leads to ‘sex-shaming’ I refer to the article in Lifestyle, 'My 14-year-old daughter wants to hang out with boyfriend in her bedroom' [Irish Examiner, August 30]. My initial thoughts on reading the question posed — is it OK for a 14-year-old girl to be alone in a bedroom with her 16-year-old boyfriend — is have we not learnt anything in the past 20 or so years? For example, in the Netherlands which has the lowest rate of teenage pregnancy in Europe, kids are taught about their bodies and ‘sex’ from as early as five years of age and romantic sleepovers being allowed at home are the norm. Parents in the Netherlands don’t ‘sex-shame’ their kids. Instead they take a very practical approach. As one American writer who lived there noted, “instead of telling little kids not to touch each other, the Dutch approach is that you have to do it safely, and play nice. “Dutch parents and teachers want young people to love their bodies and relish their sexuality, not because they’re hedonists, but because they’re pragmatists”. But of course we still have this legacy of Catholic guilt and shame in this country where even today our bodies can be viewed as dirty and ‘private’ and everything must be kept hidden lest we ‘corrupt’ young minds. Is it any wonder many teenagers are still confused on some of the most basic facets of who they are. Sex and sexuality is a normal part of life. How we communicate that to the next generation should not entail discomfort and door banging. Parents need to lighten up and trust their children more. Tom McElligott, Listowel, Co Kerry

Nuanced approach needed on drugs

There is no doubt that cocaine is inextricably part of a global network of violence, crime and pain that grows, harvests, packages, ships and supplies to more affluent countries.

Cocaine users who believe the only people they are harming are themselves have it all wrong: Buying the drug funds violent criminal gangs.

Choosing to buy and use it does support and fund large criminal gangs. And perhaps those users should reflect on where their product comes from just as they would their fast fashion or their ethically produced coffee.

But about 10% of drug users become dependent. Then choice disappears and regular use becomes necessary to function.

This 10% have a health problem. One that is not solved by criminalisation but is exacerbated by it. Criminalisation of this group makes them more vulnerable to exploitation, increases their stigmatisation, impacts their health, and puts them outside the understanding and protection of society by making them criminals also.

Portugal’s model succeeded because they poured money and resources into treatment services as well as making possession of drugs for personal use an administrative matter.

Sadly in Ireland we are not doing this. The trickle, an additional €3.5m, announced by Drugs Strategy Minister Hildegarde Naughton recently will only maintain present inadequate services.

In February 2021, there were 2,200 people on a waiting list for alcohol and drug detox beds for more than nine months, and 3,500 in total. Opiate substitution is not available in many particularly rural areas. Drug consumption rooms are still a distant dream despite government support.

Drug use requires a multidisciplinary approach from legal, health, housing and care services. Decriminalisation on its own will not address the issue.

An Garda Síochána come into contact with the devastation caused by illegal drugs every day. It is a pity that they cannot take a more intelligent and nuanced approach to the issue rather than calling for continued criminalisation of the victims of the drug gangs.

Aileen Malone, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17

Fuel price hikes a step too far The fuel price hikes by the Government are an unwanted gift at a time of a cost-of-living crisis. Parents who transport their kids to schools will, in most cases, be hard pressed because of this hike and will once again have to budget for other essential items. Taxes on petrol and diesel make up 58% and 53% of the cost respectively. A breakdown shows that the Government take at the pumps is 95.58c and 82.47c on petrol and diesel where the average price is €1.66 and €1.75, respectively. This increase, back to 2022 levels, on top of price inflation of 4.9% and a 5.1% increase in energy prices, leaves the average consumer with very little wriggle room during the long winter months. Food price inflation is now at 7.7% annually while mortgage holders or those in the process of getting a mortgage will pay extra because the ECB’s interest rate increase could be as much as 5% by the end of the year. This at a time when the Government is throwing money at large projects, some that will never see the light of day or will cost multiples of the original costs, while we “tighten our belts” once again. While most of us understand that we are at the mercy of global economic and conflict fallout our Government has seen its revenue increase exponentially thanks to a vibrant working economy. Maybe it’s time to rethink those price hikes, given that it won’t be long before we head back into another election year. Christy Galligan, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Responsibility for road safety

Neil Fox highlights and articulates the enormous tragedy of the deaths and injuries in recent road traffic collisions [Irish Examiner, August 31].

He is a great advocate for highlighting and addressing road safety in Ireland.

I presume many others would endorse his call for road safety to be returned to the responsibility of the senior minister in the Department of Transport.

Robert Grandon, Tullow Rd, Carlow Town