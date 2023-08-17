Letters to the Editor: An Tánaiste must act on hospital waiting lists

I have been a constituent and supporter for many years of Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

I returned to Cork 18 years ago this month, having spent more than 30 years with United Nations peacekeeping operations. During this time I witnessed violence one would not want to mention or ever see again.

I have been concerned at several aspects of government performance over the years — many communicated to Micheál Martin.

Now I refer to one specific matter — hospital waiting lists.

There were 85,784 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork alone in July. This is something I suggest is “not acceptable”.

As an elected representative for Cork, I appeal to Mr Martin to take responsibility and action in this matter.

I have over the past 18 years listened to excuse after excuse from government representatives, on what many believe to be, the failure to provide efficient and effective services, in various areas, to the people.

I suggest to the Tánaiste that the time for excuses is over.

The people are entitled to and deserve better.

As our elected representative I hope he will ensure that service is provided, without extensive delays.

Michael Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Guards need to look the part

The crisis-ridden, disrespected Garda Síochána don’t need guards who look like sports coaches. I also strongly disapprove of beards, bad grooming, and tattoos.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again; the guards should adopt military uniforms and no-nonsense tactics. Harsh and public punishments, instead of spineless, kid-glove treatment, would also greatly reduce crime.

We’re not civilised while criminals keep decent people in fear. Let us please rescue society from liberalism!

Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

Personnel crisis in Defence Forces

Sean O’Riordan’s excellent article dealing with the continuing crisis in the Defence Forces, regarding retention of personnel highlights once again the failure by the Government and Minister Micheál Martin to address it — 84% of ex-Defence Force officers 'wouldn’t return'.

Clearly, the contribution of the Defence Forces holds little value or interest for the Government.

What will it take for Mr Martin to act?

Conor Hogarty

Blackrock

Dublin

Bravo England

It was especially pleasing to see the unkind national Australian sporting media and commentators, both in the run-up to the semi-finals, with a constant mocking of England, generally, being put in their place by a brilliant Lionesses performance.

England’s Alessia Russo celebrates scoring her side’s third goal of the game during the Fifa Women’s World Cup semi-final match in Sydney.

The final on Sunday is a most deserving reward for their great tournament.

It’s coming home indeed.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Poet cornered

Seamus Heaney, now 10 years gone from us, recalled being introduced to Patrick Kavanagh by a mutual friend in the Bailey pub in Dublin in 1967 just three months before the latter’s death.

Kavanagh: “Are you Heaney?” (pronounced ‘Haney’)

Heaney: “Yea.”

Kavanagh: “Well, I’ll have a Scotch.” (Having point blank refused a drink before this introduction.)

Heaney: (to himself) “It was like confirmation.”

Poetry between poets.

Michael Gannon

Saint Thomas Sq

Kilkenny

Help consumers with energy usage

Regarding ‘Thousands of energy customers contacted regulator months into cost-of-living crisis’ (Irish Examiner, online, August 14): The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) authorised the steep increase in the consumer price for energy and also in standing charges, and so cannot be surprised by this consequence.

Perhaps they could do something to ease the standing charges? That would give customers the incentive to focus on the energy use part of their bill, and thereby on the core issue of energy use management.

Jim Carroll

Dublin

Conservation of Strand in Lismore

Regarding Christy Parker’s article — ‘Charity fundraiser in Lismore may have broken conservation laws’ (Irish Examiner, online, August 14): It is with upset and disappointment that my grandchildren and children, as well as families from the area and neighbouring counties, possibly won’t get to visit Santa on our doorstep at the Strand in Lismore.

The simple things in life are free or at least were when I spent my childhood by the waterfall at the Strand.

The event raised over €20,000 for Lismore Nursing Home and Cappoquin Day Care Centre, so I would ask locals to suggest an alternative means of raising such funds for charities.

Nature will rectify the area when the winter floods come and cover over any grit placed for the fundraiser with natural silt from the uplands. The Strand and the woodlands will be there long after us for future generations.

Joe Willoughby

Ballyrafter House

Lismore

Our consumption will end in calamity

With the onslaught of the climate emergency has come the necessity of creating new technologies to harvest new sources of energy, new ways of agriculture, new transport, and more, all of which demand more investment, more production removing the old, building the new, generating more consumption, all of which demands even more energy to feed the twin monsters that are the climate and energy conundrum, how to generate more to consume less.

Humankind is on a consumption treadmill which can only end in calamity.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork

African crime gang operating in Ireland

The recent convictions of Black Axe gang members in Dublin and Donegal has exposed a West African crime gang involved in cybercrime, business email compromise fraud, money laundering, and other criminal activities.

Trojan work has been done globally and here in Ireland by police and crime agencies that has seen 200 bank accounts, used for online financial crimes, blocked, and with €2.15m seized or frozen.

In Ireland, gardaí, under the supervision of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, have made dozens of arrests and have charged 34 persons with money laundering and gangland

offences.

They have conducted searches in a number of counties and have recovered €400,000 stolen from Irish companies. While this ongoing operation has been a success, the kingpins at the top of this criminal empire have so far evaded justice.

Those caught and convicted should be immediately deported after completion of sentence or who have received a conviction for these or other crimes.

This will send out a message that Ireland is not a safe haven for criminals and criminal empires.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal