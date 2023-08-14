Officers would not recommend Defence Forces career to friends or relatives, survey shows

A survey of nearly 100 officers who quit the Defence Forces — the majority way before mandatory retirement — shows that many would not currently recommend it as a long-term career to friends or relatives.

It also found that many believe senior management members are too deferential to the Department of Defence which, they say, is interfering too much in the day-to-day running of the country’s military.

The exit survey of 96 officers who left in the last three years was carried out by the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) and has highlighted some of the reasons why the Defence Forces are losing so many highly educated and experienced young leaders to more rewarding careers elsewhere.

More than half who had quit and took part in the poll were in their 30s, with the youngest aged 26. Some only got their officer commissions as recently as 2021.

In total, 45% were army commandants, or the navy equivalent, lieutenant commander. One 10th were higher-ranked lieutenant colonels or the navy equivalent of commander, while just 5% were lower-ranking lieutenants or sub-lieutenants.

The so-called "brain drain" was highlighted by the fact that nearly all had masters degrees or higher and 58% of them had undertaken three or more overseas tours of duty.

The vast majority who had quit, some 84%, said they would not consider returning to the Defence Forces under their current employment policies and around one fifth said they would not recommend it as a viable career even if pay, conditions, and working hours were all improved.

Raco's Conor King said the Defence Forces 'should not relegate itself to a Job Bridge-type role'.

Raco general secretary Lieutenant Colonel Conor King said the survey showed service in the Defence Forces is widely recognised as providing an excellent start to working life and a springboard to employment outside the organisation, where the qualifications, skills, and leadership experience of former officers are recognised, sought after, and rewarded.

“But the Defence Forces should not relegate itself to a Job Bridge-type role," Lt Col King said. "The depth and breadth of this experience cannot be ignored.

"Some 80% of those surveyed possessed masters degrees or higher, and 94% had overseas experience.

Improved working conditions and a fair work-life balance, which will only be guaranteed by introducing the Working Time Directive, would no doubt improve retention.

Of major concern to Raco is that 78% of those surveyed did not receive an official exit interview from military management.

“If the Defence Forces wants to understand the reasons behind those leaving service early, it needs to give voice [well in advance] to those indicating they are leaving, in order to learn and adapt to changing realities,” the senior officer said.