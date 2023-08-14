An Garda Síochána criticised for 'ultra-conservative' ban on visible tattoos

The Garda dress code has been described as "ultra-conservative" after it emerged three Garda recruits were sent home from training due to their tattoos.

At a time when An Garda Síochána is facing a recruitment and retention crisis, there has been criticism of the decision to turn away cadets over visible tattoos.

It is understood the tattoos in question were on the forearms of the recruits and would therefore be visible when wearing short-sleeved shirts.

According to the official dress code: "Body art [tattoos] on the face, or visible above the collar, are not permitted. All other tattoos will be covered at all times while on duty, whether in uniform or plain clothes."

Discussions were held about whether the three people who arrived at Templemore a fortnight ago could remain if they promised to have their tattoos removed. However, the decision was taken to suspend their training.

They have been informed they are welcome to return to another intake if they have had the ink removed.

The president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) Brendan O'Connor said while the situation was "complicated and nuanced", An Garda Síochána should look at updating its strict rules.

"We need to be more imaginative and more inclusive and more diverse that someone who chooses to have something that is very socially acceptable thing wouldn't be excluded from the training programme," he told RTÉ radio’s Today show.

Society has moved on and having tattoos no longer carries the negative connotations they once did, Mr O'Connor added. It is a popular form of self-expression among people of all ages.

Ultra-conservative view

The current rules are "an ultra-conservative view of something that is very much part of the norm," said Mr O'Connor.

"It is important for members of AGS to have discipline and there is a need for rules such as a dress code, once the tattoos are not of an offensive nature it should not prevent someone from becoming a guard.

"It does seem that perhaps this policy is slightly out of step and is robbing the organisation of three people with the potential to be excellent guards and serve our communities well," he said.

Pointing to previous instances where An Garda Síochána has apologised for taking a "judgemental stance on individuals' life choices", Mr O'Connor said the current rule as it stands is out of step with the times.

The GRA will be seeking a review of the policy.

“Something that's more agile and more reflective of the wider social values of our very modern, tolerant, and inclusive society should be reflected in the gardaí. Not the conservatism of previous generations."