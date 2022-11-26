Letters to the Editor: Urgent action needed to stop more cases of long Covid

Eleven years ago, after contracting a respiratory viral infection, I was left with the diagnosis of ME.

Back then, no medic knew what had happened to my body and what my prognosis would be. Some seemed to think my debilitating fatigue, brain fog, concentration issues, etc, were a mere blip, as I lost my full-time job, hobbies, and social life.

Fast forward to January of this year, when after taking up the first Covid-19 vaccine, I had a severe reaction and was left with the additional tag of long Covid post vaccination.

This time I met medics who at least semi-understood my ME symptoms and the additional symptoms I’d acquired, however, nothing it seems had changed regarding treatment, as I moved from consutant to consultant.

Given I’m lucky enough to have private health insurance — courtesy of my parents, as I couldn’t afford it on my disability allowance — I’ve managed to access private care in the Mater and am taking drugs and supplements which so far are dimming some symptoms.

Why the HSE can not act swiftly regarding the treatment of long Covid patients baffles me, when they were so quick to start the vaccine rollout.

Long Covid is a horrific illness, and sadly with the loss of messaging surrounding mask wearing, more and more people are going to be diagnosed in the months ahead. At present in the US a HHS report is calling for the re-instigation of mask wearing there.

Immediate action is required to treat long Covid patients and to stop more being added to the sidelines of society.

Marie Hanna Curran

Ballinasloe

Co Galway

Still waiting for pandemic bonus pay

During the pandemic myself and a lot of my colleagues worked to the bone — some weeks it was 70-plus hours. However, we are still waiting for our pandemic bonus — with no information regarding when we’re getting it. It would be nice to be recognised for our work that we did.

Patrick Mooney

Drogheda

Co Louth

Organised religion is intellectually frozen

David Rose, the secretary general of the Association of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland, states: “Today religious orders have robust child safeguarding measures in place which ensure the abuse suffered by children in the past will not happen again” (Irish Examiner Letters, November 21). This statement is a very good thing to hear but it unfortunately fails to shed any light on what went wrong with religious organisations to cause them to betray the children in their care.

However, it’s possible that organised religion has stopped exploring the boundless and generous care and love that God is said to have for all human beings and especially the generous care and love that God has for children. Organised religion has, I believe, become intellectually frozen, self-serving, and hollowed out.

History has shown that, in politics, democratic governments can over time become hollowed out and empty shells of real democracies. But so too, I believe, religious organisations can also go through troubled phases where those within them are just saying too many long worded prayers unconnected to a loving parent God and their fellow man, woman and child?

Sean O’Brien

Kilrush

Co Clare

Bypass is testament to can-do mentality

I have regular occasion to visit West Cork, where one of the the largest developments in Ireland — the awesome 22-kilometre Macroom bypass — on the main Cork to Killarney road will open this month, just two years since work first began. It involved the construction of 18 bridges, huge blastings of mountain passes, and many roundabouts and dual carriageways.

This project was undertaken by a private Irish company from Co Meath and is a colossal tribute to the can-do mentality of Irish people to achieve things when given the opportunity.

Maurice O’Callaghan

Stillorgan

Co Dublin

No winners in the futility of wars

Our shared world continues to collapse into grim chaos almost entirely human-made (wars, global warming, famine, etc) yet we the people see our governments and the United Nations completely helpless to end it.

Most sane people want to see this futile chaos and self-inflicted harm on humanity stopped but we continue to remain silent and ineffective while those in power have divided people into the us (good) and them (bad) camps.

Ireland should not fall into this divisive trap with the war in Ukraine. Our Government must take the side of peace-making and non-alignment in this conflict. We cannot take the stance that Russia is the only rogue state that should be punished while being in a coalition with other rogue nations who have violated (and continue to violate) the sovereignty of other peoples for lesser reasons far away from their own borders.

The futility of this fighting is impacting on all of “us” — Ukrainians, Russians and the wider world. No one wins. Do we have to wait until both sides have totally destroyed each other to see it ended?

Michael Hagan

Dunmurry

Co Antrim

Qatar World Cup is a failed project

The awarding of the Fifa World Cup to Qatar in 2010 was tainted by bribery and corruption and has given this tournament an unpalatable smell that few would want to be associated with.

That Qatar, in collusion with Fifa, would attempt to “sportwash” its human rights and equality issues symbolises this World Cup as a failed project. The deaths of thousands of migrant workers cannot be washed away by the PR stunts of David Beckham and co.

I fully understand that we must abide by the laws and rules of the country we visit. However, when those laws and rules are oppressive and demean certain sections of the community then organisations like Fifa should ensure before awarding contracts to countries like Qatar that equality and human rights will be uppermost in any agreement, and that that winning country must institute reforms that include these fundamental rights.

Fifa needs a top down clearout before the next World Cup otherwise that rotten decaying smell could be Fifa itself.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Loss to Japan enough punishment

It was interesting to read ‘Germany to avoid disciplinary action over covered mouths protest at World Cup’, I would have thought punishment enough was losing 2-1 to Japan in their opening game.

Furthermore, plenty of German supporters must have had their hands over their mouths in shock at the end of the game.

Stephen O’Hara

Carrowmore

Sligo

Getting to grips in the ‘beautiful game’

With the World Cup in full progress, it’s easy to see why it’s called the ‘beautiful game’, except for the small matter of wrestling in the box.

Pat Manton

Bishopstown

Cork

Britain’s Northern Ireland exit

When I witnessed on TV recently the sheer delight on the faces of the people of Kherson, after they had driven out the Russian thugs, I could not help but think about Northern Ireland.

Britain will get out of Northern Ireland sooner rather than later and their empire is history with only England, Scotland, Wales, and the Falkland Islands remaining. As well, the ordinary British citizen, apart altogether from their government, has no interest in, or knows nothing about Northern Ireland. If the British government managed to invest a plausible excuse they would return the six counties in the morning.

Liam Burke

Dunmore

Co Kilkenny

Purchasing power fuels the economy

In the present economy, no matter how much people are earning at the top, if those at the bottom cannot afford to buy anything, the whole thing soon collapses.

It’s a long way down.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth