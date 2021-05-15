Letters to the Editor: 1960s’ social revolution backed us into a corner

Frank Schnittger rightly bemoans the struggle faced by married couples needing two salaries just to pay the rent — Many older people have never had it so good (Irish Examiner, Letters, May 13).

An overlooked dimension to this problem is the impact of the 1960s social revolution.

Up to the 1950s our grandparents mostly got by on a single salary. In the 1960s more women entered the jobs market.

Initially, this greatly increased the prosperity of many families. It created whole new industries in childcare. It gave women some degree of financial independence.

While two salaries per household initially resulted in extra prosperity, inflationary economics soon eroded any gains.

As soon as most households had greater disposable joint income, prices of everything increased accordingly.

Two salaries per household was no longer optional but mandatory.

Having tasted the fruits of affluence people were unwilling to forgo it, even when two salaries barely served to meet such needs anymore.

This in turn helped create a system of credit that still haunts us, the very ‘living beyond on our means’ that was blamed for much of the misery after the collapse of the Celtic Tiger.

Children have come to be viewed as an ‘expense’ or a ‘problem’ that must be solved by throwing money at childcare. The effect is compounded generation-by-generation as people pass this outlook onto their own children in turn.

Anyone today trying to live on a single salary or thinking of being a stay-at-home parent is at a really serious disadvantage.

They come to the ‘bidding table’ with half the purchasing power of those around them. We’ve backed ourselves into a corner as a result of the social revolution of the 1960s.

Nick Folley

Carrigaline

Co Cork

Land Development Bill will be key

It was only a question of time before the real ideology of the current government parties exploded in their faces and in the minds of an all-too-complacent electorate with the revelation of complete estates being bought-up for the rental market by cuckoos, vultures, and faceless ‘investment funds operators’ to the exclusion of many citizens and aspiring homeowners.

If the Green Party believes that ‘light touch’ involvement in government is acceptable while propping up Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which, having brought the economy to its knees, continue to rip the heart and soul out of the country bit by bit by selling it off to the highest bidder, then it is badly mistaken and it will come back to haunt the party ... again.

Using the environment, as important as it is, as an excuse for semi-involvement on serious issues of the day, such as public lands being used for private developments is not good enough.

The Land Development Bill will prove to be one of the most important issues of this decade if not the century.

Getting it right must include meaningful input from all representatives in Dáil Éireann on a cross-party basis.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil continue to produce far too many politicians who, in debate or interview, can talk non-stop for 10 minutes and yet leave the listener wondering which definitive point if any was made; are these the politicians to bring our nation on into the 21st century?

Observing political parties for some time leads me to conclude that the most skilful, articulate, empathic members of our Dáil are on the opposition benches among whom, without doubt, there are representatives capable of forming a trustworthy and skilful government with vision for the future and which would gain the confidence and hearts and minds of the people.

Joe Brennan

Ballinspittle

Co Cork

Cuckoos, vultures, and no room at the inn

Listening to various government politicians saying “affordable housing is top priority” — I wonder what that means in “political terms”?

Affordable housing has been a serious problem for many younger people for many years now.

Yet we have seen very little positive action from politicians — only talk and promises.

At the same time “vested interests”, “investment funds”, “cuckoo funds” and so-called “vulture funds” all increase profits.

Meanwhile, the average younger Irish law-abiding taxpayer is left without the means to purchase a home.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Hesitants should get choice of vaccines

Nphet and the HSE have done a phenomenal job to-date in monitoring, managing, and delivering statistics, advisories, and vaccinations, despite the frequent vagaries and vacillations of what is a monumental Covid challenge — one which constantly changes its trajectory and impact with regular new evolving information on transmission, variants and vaccination updates, etc.

While the vaccination rollout is a mammoth task and motoring along nicely at the moment, albeit vulnerable to variable supply issues, why are people with an understandable degree of hesitancy not offered the choice of vaccine product.

Such a facility may not be an easy option to deliver, but it would certainly help those in the hesitant zone.

Dr David Nabarro (WHO Special Envoy on Covid-19), in an interview on RTÉ radio this week, said that people should be offered this choice of vaccines, as it would help to gather more people into the vaccine ‘net’.

He also said that it was understandable that people would query which of the products they might go along with, since they’ve heard and read so much about them over the past months.

It is also, surely, right and proper that people are afforded such a choice, rather than simply been railroaded into something they might feel very anxious about or uncomfortable with.

Personal choice goes hand-in-hand with personal responsibility, all within an informed, collective social responsibility.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

Support Simon Coveney on Israel stance

As long as the State of Israel can depend on the American government not to criticise its actions and reactions, no matter how disproportionate, then there is very little hope for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The vetoing by the US of a moderately critical statement of the Israeli government at the UN Security Council shows the stranglehold it has even over the Biden administration.

The constant charge by the Israeli government that anyone who dares criticise its disproportionate actions is being anti-Semitic should be disregarded as a smokescreen.

In this regard, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney should be supported by the public as he continues to seek a ceasefire, in spite of the criticism from the Israeli government.

Brendan Butler

Malahide

Co Dublin

Don’t fudge natural and assisted deaths

I was surprised to see the recent High Court decision facilitating the natural death of a young woman, being used in an Irish Examiner editorial to advocate for a debate on assisted dying.

The article dealing with her case, gave full recognition to her being in a persistent vegetative state for almost 10 years, and was headed Woman to be allowed die naturally after removal of life support (Irish Examiner, May 10).

Your editorial of the following day — Pressing issue of assisted death must be faced — somehow attempts to relate a decision which facilitates a natural death with one intended to expedite a totally unnatural and contrived ending of a human life.

Mention in the editorial that ‘Assisted death, whatever the extent of the assistance or its timing, is a polarising issue....’, does a great disservice to those involved in a case where death comes about naturally, and will most likely serve to fudge the issues around the direct ending of a life.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork

Derval’s right on our sports funding hurdle

Full marks to Derval O’Rourke for highlighting the disgrace and abuse of sports funding in this country Derval O’Rourke questions sports funding: ‘What are our goals here as a nation?’ (Irish Examiner, May 13).

To think that 67% of such funds are allocated to those who participate in GAA-related activities — all domestic games [no international competitions] and who sell themselves as elite athletes is just disgraceful.

For years, our truly international athletes — those who represent our country in such sports as hockey, track and field athletics, basketball, swimmers — have had to rely on family members to fund their travel and expenses, but when they win medals on the world stage, our politicians trip over themselves to avail of the photo opportunity.

Ministers for sport have always been appointed for their party loyalty and not for their ability to manage the sports funding budget which is what leaves us as we are.

We need more voices like Derval [a world champion and a truly elite athlete] to speak up for our international athletes.

Jim O’Shea

Listry

Killarney

And the Clux of the matter is...

John Fogarty is to be commended for his brilliant summation of Stephen Cluxton’s stellar career, to date — Undisputed number one: Twenty years of Stephen Cluxton (Irish Examiner, May 12).

It would be interesting to see just how many rule changes, particularly dealing with kick-outs, were introduced during his career by committees trying to disrupt him.

Billy Hannigan

Limekiln

Dublin 12

Ireland must ban live animal exports

Live animal exports need to be banned. New Zealand has recently banned all live animal exports and the UK has banned the export of live animals for fattening and slaughter.

It is now time for Ireland to do the same.

The suffering that animals endure during these long journeys and on arrival in countries, some of which have no or little animal welfare protocols, is unimaginable.

As a developed western country, we need to ban this now.

Mari Wall

Inniscarra

Cork