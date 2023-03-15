Irish Examiner view: Impactful change

White shorts in women’s sport
Irish Examiner view: Impactful change

Ireland women's rugby team has changed from white to navy shorts to ease stress over periods.

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 02:00

The Irish women’s rugby team attending today’s launch of the Six Nations tournament will be sporting navy shorts instead of the traditional white ones.

It may seem a minor difference, but it is a conscious decision designed to help female players concentrate on the game rather than having the stress of worrying about being on their period, as Ireland captain Enya Breen has said.

Credit here also to kit manufacturer Canterbury for offering other teams and players at all levels who have previously purchased Canterbury white women’s shorts the chance to claim a free pair in a different colour.

This Irish women's rugby team is part of a wider movement in women’s sport, with many intercounty teams in ladies Gaelic football already committed to wearing darker shorts this season for similar reasons.

This is a welcome development for two different reasons. First, anything that helps athletes to focus on their particular sport is beneficial in and of itself, and helps those athletes to realise their potential.

Perhaps more significantly, this move should encourage girls and young women to remain involved in sports rather than dropping out. 

Retaining teenagers’ interest in sports is difficult enough — removing what Breen described as another possible stress or worry while playing will surely help in that regard.

women's rugbyPeriodFemale hygeineWomen in SportPerson: Enya BreenOrganisation: Canterbury
