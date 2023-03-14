Ireland first team in Six Nations to change shorts colour

Ireland Women's team will be wearing navy shorts for this year's TikTok Six Nations in a historic permanent move away from white shorts. The move is led by kit supplier Canterbury following feedback from players about anxieties around periods.
Team captain Nichola Fryday will be wearing the new navy shorts for the first time at the TikTok Women's Six Nations launch tomorrow.
As part of the move, Canterbury are offering other teams and players at all levels, who have purchased white Canterbury shorts previously, the opportunity to claim a free pair in a different colour.
The announcement has come after player's voiced their concerns about playing in a white kit during their period.
"The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions. Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us it's a big step from Canterbury and the IRFU, says Ireland International Enya Breen.
"Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love."