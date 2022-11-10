Irish Examiner view: Bold boy Bowe

The people of Cork were outflanked by Virgin Media Television’s Tommy Bowe yesterday, as the former rugby star added to his growing repertoire of early-morning TV witticisms.

Last year Bowe’s reaction to the number of siblings of columnist Seamas O’Reilly went viral. O’Reilly was on Ireland AM to discuss his book, Did Ye Hear Mammy Died, and when the size of his family was mentioned, Bowe’s disbelieving exclamation was compared to Alan Partridge, though the matter was taken in good spirit by O’Reilly himself.