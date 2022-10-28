Virgin Media to show all Ireland's Autumn internationals live

Ireland's Autumn Nations Series games will be shown live on Virgin Media Two, the station has announced.
Andy Farrell start their run of games against the world champion Springboks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, November 5.
Ireland will then face Fiji a week later before Australia come to Lansdowne Road on November 19.
The free-to-air coverage will also include the game between Ireland ‘A’ versus an All Blacks XV on Friday, November 4.
Amazon Prime have also confirmed they'll broadcast Ireland's games on their platform.
Former Ireland internationals Simon Zebo, Shane Horgan, Tommy Bowe and Jamie Heaslip will join commentator Conor McNamara as part of the broadcast team.