Quiet carriages reintroduced on Cork to Dublin line 

The quiet carriage, clearly marked with purple branding, is now bookable online for the first time.
Alex Opel pictured onboard a Heuston to Cork service to mark the reintroduction of quieter carriages on this route. Picture Jason Clarke

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 14:45
Rebecca Laffan

The quieter carriage is being reintroduced on the Cork to Dublin train line four years after the option was dropped in 2018.

The reintroduction of the quiet carriage G is to improve services for customers with sensory issues, and to provide choice to all customers, following public feedback.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said: “We are delighted to bring back the option of a quieter carriage on our Heuston to Cork services.

"This quieter carriage will not only be popular with those who have sensory challenges, but also for those who wish to relax and enjoy their journey without excessive use of mobile phones or other devices, or who may have some work to do, which requires quietness."

It was added that "having trialed quieter carriages in the past, the addition on its reintroduction of clear branding during online booking, and on the train itself, means the choice for customers will be clear, and where quieter carriages are on operation will be well signaled for all".

In 2018, the quiet carriage was removed due to the rise in the use of mobile phones on board.

