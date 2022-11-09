Ireland AM's Alan Hughes apologises to Cork viewers after Tommy Bowe pokes fun

While discussing Iarnrod Éireann's 'quiet carriages' Tommy poked fun at Cork, causing his co-presenters to burst into laughter
Ireland AM's Alan Hughes apologises to Cork viewers after Tommy Bowe pokes fun

Ireland AM presenter Tommy Bowe. Picture: Andres Poveda

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 08:43
Maeve Lee

Ireland AM presenter Tommy Bowe poked a bit of fun at Cork on the show this week, causing fellow presenter Alan Hughes to apologise to viewers in the Rebel County.

On Tuesday morning the pair were discussing ‘quiet carriages’ on trains alongside fellow presenter Muireann O’Connell following news that Iarnrod Éireann is reintroducing the carriages on their Heuston to Cork service on a trial basis.

The ‘quiet carriage’ option was dropped in 2018 but is now bookable for passengers once again for those travelling between Dublin and Cork. The option is of benefit to anyone with sensory difficulties or those who want to relax on their journey without the excessive use of phones and other devices.

“These were highly sought-after carriages. They were scrapped because people in the quiet carriages kept on using their phones and it was like, well what's the point here?” Muireann said, kicking off the discussion.

“Did they not know they were in the quiet carriage?" Alan asked before Muireann explained: “They did because you book the quiet carriage, and they kept on going on their phone so people were getting annoyed."

“Are they stupid?” asked Alan, prompting Tommy to interject with a funny remark.

“Well, they're heading to Cork,” he quipped, causing Muireann and Alan to burst into laughter.

“You asked, Alan,” Tommy said as the pair continued their fit of laughter.

However, once he composed himself Alan apologised to Ireland AM’s Cork viewers.

“We do apologise to all of our viewers in Cork,” he said. “Ah I’m only messing,” added Tommy.

Thankfully, it seems Cork viewers saw the funny side of the joke.

Read More

Matt Hancock likens jungle survival to politics in I’m A Celebrity teaser

More in this section

The Duchess of Sussex on gender equality Meghan Markle: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’
Drag queen Panti Bliss responds cryptically to Dancing with the Stars rumours Drag queen Panti Bliss responds cryptically to Dancing with the Stars rumours
PJ Gallagher - Press Shots by Ruth Medjber www.ruthlessimagery.com Tributes paid as comedian PJ Gallagher announces the death of his mother 
Ireland AMPerson: Tommy BowePerson: Alan HughesPerson: Muireann O'Connell
<p>Cork City Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a dog caught in a housefire in Dillon's Cross </p>

Cork city fire crews save unresponsive dog's life with donated oxygen masks 

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s