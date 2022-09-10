Irish Examiner View: Simply no stopping Jane Fonda

The acknowledgment by actress Jane Fonda that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is another example where public figures do well when they share the problems of the many.
Fonda, 84, a lifelong political activist, used her announcement to attack the inequitable nature of US healthcare and the link between fossil fuels and pesticides and cancer.
“I won’t let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” she told her followers, promising to continue to campaign during the mid-term elections this autumn.
Of course she will. That’s what Jane Fonda is for.
