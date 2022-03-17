Jane Fonda announces launch of anti-fossil fuel action committee

Jane Fonda announces launch of anti-fossil fuel action committee
Jane Fonda announces launch of anti-fossil fuel action committee (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 06:46
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jane Fonda has announced the launch of a special campaign group aimed at defeating politicians who support the ongoing use of fossil fuels.

The veteran US actress vowed to “do whatever it takes” to ensure climate champions were elected at all levels of government.

On Wednesday she unveiled the Jane Fonda Political Action Committee and urged fans to donate.

In an online statement, Fonda said the move was “likely to be the most important thing I do in my life.”

The PAC is laser focused on one goal: Do what it takes to defeat fossil fuels supporters and elect climate champions at all levels of government.

“Dear Friends, today I am launching my new effort to stem the tide of climate change and address the outsize influence the fossil fuel industry has on our political system,” she said.

“It’s called the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

“The PAC is laser focused on one goal: Do what it takes to defeat fossil fuels supporters and elect climate champions at all levels of government.”

The actress, who starred in Hollywood movies including Klute, Coming Home, and Nine To Five, continued: “I don’t say this lightly, but I feel this is likely to be the most important thing I do in my life.

“Greta Thunberg warned that our house is on fire. So, it’s time we fight fire with fire or, in this case, to fight dollars with dollars.”

Fonda, who is also known for her years of activism, also put her name to an open letter condemning funding for a gas pipeline in Canada, alongside dozens of fellow celebrities.

More in this section

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig
Ellen DeGeneres says decision to leave TV show was driven by &Ocirc;instinct&Otilde; Star-studded line-up announced for final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson had her name branded on his chest
FondaPlace: UK
Actor Jussie Smollett, centre, leaves the Cook County Jail (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices